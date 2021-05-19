May 19, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Murder Arrest. Bills Signed. Black Wall Street Day. Jobs Jobs Jobs.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County Police caught an Annapolis murder suspect. Governor Hogan says we are good to go to sports betting. State House open to the public again this Friday. Annapolis and Anne Arundel County will recognize May 30th as Black Wall Street Day. Live! Casino & Hotel is having a hiring fair next Monday and Tuesday with LOTS of jobs to be had along with signing bonuses. And kudos to Bay Village Assisted Living & Memory Care for 100% vaccination of staff and residents!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday I got an opportunity to speak to the Parole Rotary’s monthly meeting and had a great time–if you are looking for a service organization–look to the Rotary. I also got a fascinating book they wrote called Memories and History of the Parole Area.. an incredible look into the history and people of that little slice of Annapolis. I have not quite finished it yet but get a copy.. you can order them for $20 and I heard that all goes into the programming at parole-rotary.org. And to any members that are listening…thanks for having me. OK, it’s hump day.. let’s get into it!

Some good news on the crime front for a change. The Anne Arundel County Police arrested a man in their Northern District–Glen Burnie, Brooklyn Park area who has been charged with last month’s murder in Annapolis. He was riding a dirt bike from Baltimore into Glen Burnie when Anne Arundel County Police picked him up. Marc Terrell Hill was shot on April 3rd at 730pm and subsequently died at the hospital. The suspect has been charged with 1st and 2nd-degree murder and several other charges. Mayor Buckley said, “it was important to see this arrest because it helps an Annapolis neighborhood that should not have to contend with violence.”

The Governor signed a whole lotta new laws yesterday morning. Like 226 of them. A few of the notable ones are the legalization of sports betting, the repeal of the Maryland State Song, expansion of ability for restaurants to sell takeaway alcohol, and ..oddly enough that this was not already illegal, but making it illegal for a student sex offender to go on school property. We have a list of the biggies and a link to the rest at eyeonannapolis.net for you. Most will go into effect on October 1st.

And AT that bill signing they also announced something that will go into effect this Friday. Our State House will be re-opening to the public. They will have some health screening in place..temperature checks and questions…and will use it as a PR tool and have info on where to get tested and vaccines. The hours are 9 to 5, but all other state buildings are open only by appointment only. And if you haven’t seen our State House ..ever or recently, go check it out–it is a special building!

A reminder that the City of Annapolis has canceled the Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony for this year; but on May 30th, they will be holding an event to acknowledge the 100th anniversary of Tulsa’s Greenwood Massacre and he and County Executive Pittman will designate May 30th as Black Wall Street Day in the City of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. For more info on Black Wall Street…head to blackwallstreet.org/ourhistory

We’ve been telling you that pretty much all restaurants are hurting for staff–so if you are looking for a job, look to the foodservice industry. Foodservice not your thing? How about casinos? Live! Casino and Hotel is looking for a TON of people. They are having an in-person hiring fair on Monday the 24th and Tuesday the 25th from 9 am to 7 pm both days. Interviews and job offers on the spot and a $750 signing bonus! While you can walk up, they suggest that you pre-register at Maryland.LiveCasinoHotel.com/careers . So if you are looking for a job–go get it!

Finally, another round of kudos to John Degan and the team at Bay Village Assisted Living and Memory Care. They were recently recognized for having a 100% vaccination rate for employees and residents. So, they are probably the safest place in Annapolis right now. Congrats to John, Erin, and Sherri!

OK, that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to follow us.

