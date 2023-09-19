Grief Support for Teens and Children–A Six-Week Program

Children and teens who have recently lost a family member or friend can explore their grief with the help of the experts at Chesapeake Life Center.

The center will offer its Stepping Stones Six-Week Grief Support Group for newly bereaved youth ages 6 to 18 whose loss occurred within the last 12 months. The group will focus on normalizing grief reactions, teaching coping skills and providing opportunities to remember the loved ones who have died. Groups will be divided by age and grade level based on enrollment.

A social space will be provided for parents and guardians while the children meet.

The group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 19 to Oct. 24 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. The cost for all six weeks is $60.

Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

