ICYMI: ASO’s Season Subscriptions Are THE Way To Go For Music Lovers!

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra will perform two beautiful evenings of music on Friday and Saturday, September 29th and 30th at Maryland Hall in Annapolis with their Masterworks I series (with five m,ore to follow)
But for the music lover, a Season Subscription is the way to go. Why?
Check out some of these perks! Choose Friday or Saturday night performances, get locked-in pricing, rights to your seats when you renew, savings on other concerts, and more. What more? Glad you asked!
- First to Know! Advance notice of the season program announcement
- Enjoy the Show! Expertly selected concerts offer you the perfect mix of artists and repertoire
- Exclusive access! Subscribers can access a personal online account at any time. Purchase tickets, receive discounts, review current orders, and complete your subscription renewal from your account portal.
- Keep Your Seats! Retain your current season seats or choose your favorite (based on availability) when you renew your Masterworks Series subscription. Keep your favorite seats all season long!
- Rest Assured! Masterworks Series subscribers enjoy locked-in ticket prices all season long.
- Lowest Ticket Prices! Subscribers receive 15% off standard ticket prices. Subscribers can also enjoy discounts for add-on concerts all season long!
- Save big! Enjoy 20% off additional single tickets to Masterworks concerts and Holiday Pops.
- No Fees! You pay the ticket price you see! The ASO covers all taxes and fees!
- Tax Deduction! Donate unused tickets to receive a tax deduction equal to the price of the ticket.
- Presale access to special events – Learn about special events like Holiday Pops and Chamber Music Concerts before non-subscribers!
- Symphony+ – Access to the full Symphony+ library of 13 videos from some of our favorite 2020-2022 performances.
- Unlimited no-fee exchanges Just call the Box Office at 410-263-0907
But with the ASO’s Masterworks I at the end of the month, there’s not a lot of time left so get your subscription today!