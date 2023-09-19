September 19, 2023
Annapolis, US 75 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
FRIDAY: Do You Love The Library? Let’s Have a Party! Grief Support for Teens and Children–A Six-Week Program ICYMI: ASO’s Season Subscriptions Are THE Way To Go For Music Lovers! Man Beaten and Robbed Along Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming
Life In The Area

ICYMI: ASO’s Season Subscriptions Are THE Way To Go For Music Lovers!

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra will perform two beautiful evenings of music on Friday and Saturday, September 29th and 30th at Maryland Hall in Annapolis with their Masterworks I series (with five m,ore to follow)

But for the music lover, a Season Subscription is the way to go. Why?

Check out some of these perks! Choose Friday or Saturday night performances, get locked-in pricing, rights to your seats when you renew, savings on other concerts, and more. What more? Glad you asked!

  • First to Know! Advance notice of the season program announcement
  • Enjoy the Show! Expertly selected concerts offer you the perfect mix of artists and repertoire
  • Exclusive access! Subscribers can access a personal online account at any time. Purchase tickets, receive discounts, review current orders, and complete your subscription renewal from your account portal.
  • Keep Your Seats! Retain your current season seats or choose your favorite (based on availability) when you renew your Masterworks Series subscription. Keep your favorite seats all season long!
  • Rest Assured! Masterworks Series subscribers enjoy locked-in ticket prices all season long.
  • Lowest Ticket Prices! Subscribers receive 15% off standard ticket prices. Subscribers can also enjoy discounts for add-on concerts all season long!
  • Save big! Enjoy 20% off additional single tickets to Masterworks concerts and Holiday Pops.
  • No Fees! You pay the ticket price you see! The ASO covers all taxes and fees!
  • Tax Deduction! Donate unused tickets to receive a tax deduction equal to the price of the ticket.
  • Presale access to special events – Learn about special events like Holiday Pops and Chamber Music Concerts before non-subscribers!
  • Symphony+ – Access to the full Symphony+ library of 13 videos from some of our favorite 2020-2022 performances.
  • Unlimited no-fee exchanges Just call the Box Office at 410-263-0907

But with the ASO’s Masterworks I at the end of the month, there’s not a lot of time left so get your subscription today!

Previous Article

Man Beaten and Robbed Along Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis

 Next Article

Grief Support for Teens and Children–A Six-Week Program

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ASO MWI

ASO MWI

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu