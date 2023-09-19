September 19, 2023
FRIDAY: Do You Love The Library? Let’s Have a Party!

Join the community on September 22 at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library for a cocktail party to build a better future for the libraries and the community we all love! 

Enjoy delicious food from Chesapeake Chef Services, flowing libations, and unique surprise experiences to bid upon as we raise vital funds to help our libraries foster lifelong learning and curiosity for all.  

Grab your early bird tickets now! $100 per guest through September 8. 

Get Your Ticket Here

Guests must be 21 years of age or older. 

Can’t attend? Make a donation to help others check out curiosity. Want to be a sponsor? Check out the partnership opportunities

Grief Support for Teens and Children–A Six-Week Program

