Pocket Yacht Company and Cutwater Spirits Coming to City Dock on September 10th

Pocket Yacht Company has partnered with Cutwater Spirits to hold an event at Annapolis City Dock in Annapolis, promoting their Cutwater Yachts.

The event will be held on September 10th, 2021, and will be called The Cutwater Experience, which was derived from the company names, Cutwater Yachts and Cutwater Spirits. All proceeds will benefit the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation, which strives to preserve the maritime history of Annapolis through marine education programs. The event will be held at Town Dock located on 110 Compromise Street in downtown Annapolis, Maryland, where attendees will have the opportunity to tour the docked Cutwater Yachts, purchase Cutwater Spirit beverages, and listen to live music from the local band, Sparks & McCoy.

The Pocket Yacht Company will have a selection of Cutwater Yachts docked at the marina that will be ready for showing. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the yachts as well as take test rides. “We are thrilled to partner with local businesses and bring an event to the Annapolis waterfront,” says Mark Schulstad, Owner of the Pocket Yacht Company. “It’ll be a great way to celebrate the boating lifestyle while benefiting a great cause.”

The Cutwater Experience is also being sponsored by Oasis Marinas, a marina management company that manages Annapolis Town Dock, and Snag-A-Slip, the market leader in boat slip reservations. The two companies are working together with the Pocket Yacht Company, Cutwater Spirits, Katcef Brothers, and Eastport Yacht Club Foundation to coordinate logistics, collateral, and promotion of the event.

“Oasis Marinas is excited to be a part of The Cutwater Experience, encouraging more people to get into the boating world.” says CEO, Founder of Oasis Marinas, Dan Cowens. “We think this is a great way to engage the community and encourage boating while giving back to the marine industry.”

The event will be held from 5 pm to 8 pm on September 10th. For more information and to submit your RSVP visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cutwater-experience-tickets-166690169785?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

