September 19, 2023
Annapolis, US 72 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Calling All Creators! Visit Annapolis Wants You! A Guide to Curating the Perfect Subscription Box for Customers MarylandHall Presents: Landfill Harmonic + Live Performance by Recycled Orchestra of Cateura FRIDAY: Do You Love The Library? Let’s Have a Party! Grief Support for Teens and Children–A Six-Week Program
Life In The Area

Calling All Creators! Visit Annapolis Wants You!

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC), the tourism marketing and management organization for the City of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, is soliciting the creative community to submit photography captured throughout the destination to be considered for inclusion into its signature 2024 Visitor Guide through a promotional contest. The not-for-profit organization is calling on artists, photographers, and influencers to showcase travel experiences available in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Winning images may be included into the 100-page VAAAC Visitor Guide that is read by over a hundred thousand (100,000+) visitors annually. The submission portal is now open (link below). 

One photo will be chosen for the grand prize, which includes a prominent feature in the 2024 VAAAC Visitor Guide with a Q&A style editorial sidebar, one $100 Visa Gift Card, an invite to a VIP Visitor Guide reveal celebration in January, and an Annapolis & Anne Arundel County gift basket. 

“Capturing the essence of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County through the lens of a camera is a way to showcase the nautical charm, Chesapeake Bay beauty, and rich history and heritage of this unique and vibrant tourist destination,” said VAAAC Tourism Marketing Manager, Brandi McKeating. “We are searching for photos with a distinct perspective highlighting what this region has to offer. We can’t wait to see the creative point of view shine through the entries of our inaugural VAAAC Photo Contest!” 

VAAAC is seeking images that can inspire travelers to experience the history, adventures, waterfront activities, tradition, culinary treasures, or charm that will appeal to those considering a vacation to Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Photographers looking for ideas are encouraged to view the VAAAC Instagram channel at @VisitAnnapolis. 

Secondary winners may be chosen, depending on the content and quality of their work, for use across multiple VAAAC platforms, along with photo credit in the guide. 

The promotion ends September 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. and contest participants may upload unlimited images to be entered into the promotion. Interested participants may view this link (https://www.visitannapolis.org/visit-annapolis-anne-arundel-county-photo-contest/) to learn more about the photo contest, review promotional terms and conditions, and submit images through a digital collection tool. 

Previous Article

A Guide to Curating the Perfect Subscription Box for Customers

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ASO MWI

ASO MWI

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu