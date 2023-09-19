Calling All Creators! Visit Annapolis Wants You!

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC), the tourism marketing and management organization for the City of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, is soliciting the creative community to submit photography captured throughout the destination to be considered for inclusion into its signature 2024 Visitor Guide through a promotional contest. The not-for-profit organization is calling on artists, photographers, and influencers to showcase travel experiences available in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Winning images may be included into the 100-page VAAAC Visitor Guide that is read by over a hundred thousand (100,000+) visitors annually. The submission portal is now open (link below).

One photo will be chosen for the grand prize, which includes a prominent feature in the 2024 VAAAC Visitor Guide with a Q&A style editorial sidebar, one $100 Visa Gift Card, an invite to a VIP Visitor Guide reveal celebration in January, and an Annapolis & Anne Arundel County gift basket.

“Capturing the essence of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County through the lens of a camera is a way to showcase the nautical charm, Chesapeake Bay beauty, and rich history and heritage of this unique and vibrant tourist destination,” said VAAAC Tourism Marketing Manager, Brandi McKeating. “We are searching for photos with a distinct perspective highlighting what this region has to offer. We can’t wait to see the creative point of view shine through the entries of our inaugural VAAAC Photo Contest!”

VAAAC is seeking images that can inspire travelers to experience the history, adventures, waterfront activities, tradition, culinary treasures, or charm that will appeal to those considering a vacation to Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Photographers looking for ideas are encouraged to view the VAAAC Instagram channel at @VisitAnnapolis.

Secondary winners may be chosen, depending on the content and quality of their work, for use across multiple VAAAC platforms, along with photo credit in the guide.

The promotion ends September 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. and contest participants may upload unlimited images to be entered into the promotion. Interested participants may view this link (https://www.visitannapolis.org/visit-annapolis-anne-arundel-county-photo-contest/) to learn more about the photo contest, review promotional terms and conditions, and submit images through a digital collection tool.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

