Bonus Podcast: Amy Speace at Rams Head On Stage

She is a poet, an essayist, a singer, a songwriter, and now a mom. Amy Speace is headed back to the Rams Head On Stage for a single all-ages show on Saturday, July 17th at noon.

We hopped on the phone to discuss her new album “There Used To Be Horses Here” and how this COVID album came to pass and how it was recorded in only 4 days! We touched on a lot of other topics as well–does she like American audiences or European ones. Does she prefer a festival or an intimate club? What about her teaching? And we even found a connection with some friends of mine and her very first concert!

Visit Amy’s website and learn more, but be sure to grab your ticket to her show at the Rams Head On Stage on July 17th!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB