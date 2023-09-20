Daily News Brief | September 20, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering!

Today…

A man was assaulted and robbed along Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis. DPW and the schools are looking to make walking and biking to school safer and are hosting a ton of webinars. Toll hikes may be coming, but the whole budget deal for Maryland has opposing messages–the Governor says we’re broke. The Comptroller says we have half a billion in the bank. Fan of the symphony– season subscriptions are the way to go and I’ll tell you why. Ritas and Starbucks now have something in common. Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight it is Compass Rose Theater and we should have a bonus pod soon. And more begging to sign up for our daily newsletter ;)!

DAILY NEWS RECAP LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning. it is Wednesday, September 20th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Before we get into it, I’m still building our subscriptions to our daily news email recap. It comes to your inbox every night at 7 p.m. with the top LOCAL news stories of the day and it is free! If you are not getting it, you can sign up here at the link in the show notes. And if you are, why not let a friend or colleague know about it?

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

OK, now for the news, let’s get into it, shall we?

Definitely scary and especially so since it is near my home. On Monday evening at 8:30 pm, a man was walking along Bay Ridge Road near the McDonalds in Annapolis, when he was approached by an unknown Black male who displayed some object and struck the 27-year-old in the face. He fell to the ground and the suspect took off with his cell phone and wallet. The victim took himself to the ER and was treated and released. The suspect is only described as a Black male wearing dark pants, an Under Armour hoodie, and sneakers. The Anne Arundel County Police, it is the County on one side of the road in that area) are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact them at 410-222-4700.

If you are concerned about the safety of your kiddos walking or biking to school, the DPW and the school district want to hear from you. They are working on a project to improve routes for safety, mobility, and accessibility and will be hosting 17 online webinars this month for the schools in the program. They start on October 3rd and generally, they are all at 6 PM or 7 PM. We have the full list at EyeOnAnnapolis.net And remember this is by school.

I am a bit confused. A month ago. Governor Moore said that the State had blown through a $5 billion surplus in 8 months and warned the Counties to buckle down. On September 13th, the MTA said they are unable to afford to maintain our bridges and tunnels and are looking to the Governor to increase tolls. But also yesterday, Comptroller Brooke Lierman said that the State would be starting the year off with a $500 million surplus. So, if anyone has any idea if the state is in good shape or bad–let someone know because it seems like it is all over the place!

The Annapolis Symphony is ready to start off its 62nd season at the end of the month and I was looking at the ticket prices and to be honest, they are fantastic for the level of professional musicians this mighty orchestra attracts. BUT, I also looked at season subscriptions and that is the way to go if you are into music! I looked at the same seat in Maryland Hall and a season subscription for six performances is $168 or $28 a pop. Individual tickets are $33.50. So right off the bat, you save 20%. But with a subscription, you get the same seat for every show, no ticketing fees, discounts to other shows, cheaper tickets for guests, access to Symphony Plus, and more. Seems like a good deal to me. AnnapolisSymphony.org

What do Rita’s and Starbucks have in common besides the ice cream coffee thing? They both are jumping on the pumpkin spice thing in September. Their Cold Brew Frozen Coffee flavor will now have friends–Pumpkin Cold Brew and Mocha Cold Brew. And it looks like they may be extending their season a bit longer than usual as they say it will be available all “fall season.” So now you have plenty of pumpkin spice choices!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking with Lucinda Merry Brown and Barbara Weber from Compass Rose Theatre which is getting ready to open their season the following weekend! And I am hoping to get a bonus pod out in the next few days as well!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, Scout & Molly’s, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, who goes by the alias of Beepr Buzz is here with the most accurate and up to date live music info with Annapolis After Dark! Anyhow, all that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

