Partnership Forged to Provide Career Counseling Services to Middle and HIgh School Students

The Anne Arundel County Local Workforce Development Board, Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation, and Anne Arundel Community College signed an agreement yesterday to provide Career Counseling services to all middle and high school students under Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

“Career Counseling is important, so I am excited about this partnership.” noted Dr. Mark Bedell, ED.D., Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, after signing the agreement. The partners started work in the winter to prepare to launch the new Career Counseling Program in AACPS schools during the 2023-2024 school year. Under the partnership, AAWDC Career Coaches will work with AACPS and AACC staff to provide career awareness and exploration opportunities for students to help them determine their best career path. Then students will receive career planning and workplace readiness services to ensure they are prepared to successfully enter college or a career after graduation.

“The County benefits from everyone who is sitting at this table.” said Dr. Dawn Lindsay, President of Anne Arundel Community College. All the organizations in this partnership are part of the Anne Arundel County workforce development system, so working together was nothing new.

“I am grateful for the collaboration between all of the partners,” said Kirkland J. Murray, President and CEO of Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation and member of the Accountability & Implementation Board’s Pillar 3 Advisory Committee. “We already had a strong foundation which made it easy for us to come together quickly on this program.”

The Local Workforce Development Board is the county’s expert on the labor market and workforce needs of businesses in the region. “The Board brings valuable insights on growing career opportunities, career pathways, and job readiness skills to students to help better prepare our future workforce,” said Murray.

The partners will continue to finalize the service implementation plan throughout the summer, and the innovative new services under the program will roll out to AACPS schools in the fall.

