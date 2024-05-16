Learn How to Compost and Get a Free Compost Bin

The Anne Arundel County Master Gardeners will teach you how to make your own compost using yard waste and kitchen scraps. Attend the one-hour demonstration at the compost site on the Wildwood Trail at Quiet Waters Park. Anne Arundel County residents will receive a FREE compost bin.
All demonstrations are held at 10 am.
- Sat. May 18
- Sat. June 15
- Sat. July 20
- Sat. Aug. 17
- Wed. Sept. 4
- Sat. Sept. 21
- Wed. Oct. 2
- Sat. Oct. 19
- Sat. Nov. 2
The demonstration may be canceled in the event of heavy rain or an excessive heat warning.
County Park entrance fee is $6.00 or a park pass.
For questions, contact the MG compost team: [email protected]