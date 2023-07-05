Daily News Brief | July 5, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis is changing up the transit options that were available during garage construction. Anne Arundel County Police have a new dashboard online to let you know about officer complaints. There’s a new company in town making some sustainable shoes. And local breweries and the library are pairing up once again in a very cool promotion. A bit about the lame parade and some pod news and more!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 5th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Welcome to the week where no one has any idea what day it really is! Awesome Independence Day for me–Saturday at St. Michaels, and then yesterday kicking off with the always amazing Naturalization Ceremony at the Paca House, a brief cookout, the lame parade–the City really ought to let that be run by someone else, and the fireworks which I thought I had a new cool place to watch but was wrong so we sprinted down Main Street!. All in all a good weekend so Go America! Anyhow, we have some news to catch up on so let’s get into it, shall we ?

News on some alternative transit options in Annapolis. With the garage complete, there are some changes–that wonderful Uber-esque van you could hail for $2 is going away on the 17th. Bird bikes and scooters will remain. The Magenta Shuttle will remain but they are tweaking the Sunday hours. And the golf cart thingies they call the Current Trolley will remain. The City is looking into the possibility of resurrecting the Uber-esque thing in the future. And speaking of the garage, I purposely overstayed my welcome yesterday because I want to know if they charge me for the extra time, or issue a ticket. Stay tuned, I’ll keep you posted.

The Anne Arundel County Police have launched a dashboard for transparency. If you want to learn more about complaints against officers, this is your place to go. It does not disclose detailed information (as expected) but gives you a great insight into how many, why, and the results. We have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

The Baltimore Business Journal is reporting that there is a new business in town off of Admiral Drive. Two former sneaker (or tennis shoe if you insist) executives from Under Armour and Nike have teamed up to make new sustainable shoes right here in Annapolis. The company is called Made Plus, Inc. ad their shoe, branded a “Skiff lifestyle” shoe is made from recycled goods. Currently they have 10 employees and they are hiring. Currently they have only made 100 pair but are gearing up to make 100 to 200 thousand pair annually. Pretty cool.

And more coolness. Once again the library and local breweries have teamed up for Cheers to AACPL. August 1, 8, 18, and 24 from 4 pm to 7 pm the selected brewery (which includes Forward, Pherm, Crooked Crab, and Hysteria) will create a special brew just for the library and will donate 20% off of sales that night to the library/. And as it was last year, you can score a limited edition piont glass each night with a $10 donation to the library! Details on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or at AACPL.net

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight is The Put Away and then, the Ballet Theater of Maryland! Other pod news– hope you caught the bonus pod with Karen Henry from Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works–she is the big cheese over there! And did you adopt one of those puppies we had on Canines and Crosstreks last Friday?

Alright, let's put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as BeeprBuzz, is here after binging on bananas all weekend, with Annapolis After Dark! Anyhow, all that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

