Severna Park Elementary School Teacher Arrested on Child Sexual Assault Charges

In March 2024, Anne Arundel County Police detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division Child Abuse Unit opened an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving a teacher and several students at Severna Park Elementary School. The teacher was identified by students and school administration as 44-year-old Matthew Scott Banks Schlegel of Severna Park. Immediately upon being notified of the allegations, the school system removed the teacher from the school.

Throughout the investigation, Child Protective Services conducted forensic interviews of multiple child victims. On May 15, 2024, after consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney, Matthew Scott Banks Schlegel was charged with criminal charges ranging from 2nd-degree assault to sex abuse of a minor. Schlegel was located at his home on May 16, 2024, where he was taken into custody.

Although an arrest has been made, Child Abuse Unit detectives are asking anyone with any information on this or other potential cases to call the TipLine at 410-222-4733. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

