February 17, 2024
Annapolis, US
Meredith Glacken Appointed as New Executive Director of Hospice Cup

Hospice Cup, the organization renowned for its charity sailing race, has announced Meredith Glacken as its new Executive Director. Glacken steps into this role, succeeding Christine Lasser, who has led the organization since 2020.

Glacken expressed her excitement about joining Hospice Cup and continuing the legacy of its mission. She highlighted the critical role the organization plays in supporting hospice care programs, which offer compassion and dignity to those facing serious illness and end-of-life challenges.

As an avid sailor, Glacken is particularly enthusiastic about contributing to the success of the annual Hospice Cup regatta, a highly anticipated event in the local sailing and social scenes.

Before joining Hospice Cup, Glacken founded and led Foresight Messaging, a marketing and communications firm. She continues to run this company as its principal. Additionally, Glacken brings a wealth of experience from her involvement with the Chesapeake Bay Alberg 30 One-Design Association and the Michael H. Tillotson Foundation.

Molly Wilmer, President of the Hospice Cup Board, expressed her eagerness to collaborate with Glacken, especially in the preparations for the upcoming Hospice Cup event slated for September 14th. Wilmer praised Glacken as the ideal candidate to build on the positive trajectory established by her predecessor, Christine Lasser. Under Lasser’s leadership, the organization navigated the challenges of the Covid pandemic and achieved a record-breaking year.

Christine Lasser, the outgoing Executive Director who will continue to be part of Hospice Cup’s leadership team, shared her enthusiasm for Glacken’s appointment. Lasser is confident that under Glacken’s guidance, Hospice Cup will not only continue to prosper but will also reach new heights in its service and impact.

Glacken’s appointment marks a new chapter for Hospice Cup as the organization looks forward to hosting its signature sailing event this fall, under her leadership and continuing its commitment to supporting hospice care initiatives in the community.

