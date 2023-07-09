July 9, 2023
Local News

Jodi Rose Named Maryland Watershed Champion by Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay 

 Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake’s (IPC) Executive Director, Jodi Rose, will be named this year’s Maryland Watershed Champion by the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay for her leadership and dedication to cleaner rivers and streams. She will be recognized at their Maryland Taste of the Chesapeake event on September 21st from 6-8 PM at the Annapolis Maritime Museum to commemorate this honor. 

As a fervent environmentalist and advocate, Jodi Rose has dedicated her career to raising awareness about the importance of protecting and restoring the environment, and most recently, here in Maryland, the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Her innovative strategies have inspired countless individuals and congregations to take action empowering the faith community to honor, care for, and protect the Chesapeake Bay watershed. 

“We are thrilled for Jodi to be named the Maryland Watershed Champion,” said Tonya Nashay Sanders Thach, PhD, MA, AICP, Chair of the Board – Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake. “Jodi’s passion, expertise, and relentless dedication have had a profound impact on the health and vitality of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Her tireless efforts remind us of the importance of individual action and collaboration in creating a sustainable future for our communities and the environment.” 

The Maryland Watershed Champion award is a testament to Jodi Rose’s unwavering commitment to raising awareness of the power that people of faith have to restore clean water and environmental justice while acknowledging the remarkable contributions of her entire team. Her visionary leadership and steadfast dedication inspire all individuals striving to honor, care for, and protect the watershed we share so all our communities, and future generations, may thrive. 

