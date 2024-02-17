Bonus Podcast: FAFSA, MHEC, and You!

If you are a high school student or the parent of a high school student, you are likely familiar with the acronym FAFSA. In 2024, the Federal government changed up the form and the method of determining aid for students enrolling in college. And it caused some confusion.

So, we hopped on the phone with Dr. Sanjay Rai, Maryland’s Acting Secretary of Higher Education, to see what Maryland was up to for its potential 63,000 students graduating this year! Dr. Rai explains how the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) can help those students and many others pursuing various post-secondary learning options!

But for the nuts and bolts of FAFSA and the new Maryland One-App, we sit down with Al Dorsett, who is the Director for the Office of Student Financial Assistance (or, as I like to say, the man who makes sure the money flows). Al explains the deadlines, the changes, and the critical steps students need to take to ensure they get as much aid as they can for their education–after all, college is not getting any cheaper! And MHEC has a lot of money, at least $130 million per year!

This is a must-listen for any high school junior or senior and their parents or guardians!

Have a listen!

