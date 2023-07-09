July 10, 2023
Annapolis, US 82 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
How To Assess The Value of Your Car For Resale Man Shot Behind Eastport Apartment Building Forward, Crooked Crab, Pherm, and Hysteria Brewing ALL Say Cheers to the Library! TOMORROW: Join Green Drinks in the Paca Gardens Baltimore Washington Medical Center Earns Gold Level “Safe Sleep” Certification from Cribs for Kids
Local News

Rain Provides an Assist in Shutout Win for Bowie

The Bowie Baysox carried their strong run into the mid-season break on Sunday, as they won their third-consecutive game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels to split the six-game series. Getting all their work done in one inning, Bowie picked up their fifth shutout win of the season in a rain-shortened 5-0 contest.

While Richmond starter Carson Seymour opened the game with two perfect innings, Bowie turned things around in the third. After seeing the bases loaded with a walk, single, and hit-by-pitch, Billy Cook clubbed his ninth home run of the season to left-center field, the third grand slam of the season for the Baysox. Zach Watson scored later in the frame after a single of his own, a stolen base, and two wild pitches. Seymour (L, 0-2) was lifted for Parker Dunshee in the fourth inning, and the right-hander did not allow a hit into the sixth inning, when rains forced the game to be paused.

It was another strong start for Connor Gillispie on the mound for Bowie. After his last start saw him throw a complete game one-hitter in Altoona, Gillispie went into the fourth inning before allowing his first hit. While Gillispie (W, 3-3) did allow another hit in the fifth inning, he was able to work cleanly throughout the afternoon, striking out a pair of batters, and allowing only one runner to reach scoring position. Thanks to the early rain halting the game, Gillispie was credited with his second complete game of the season.

The win lifts Bowie to a 36-45 record on the season, moving back to only three games out of first place in the second half of the season. Following a four-day break starting on Monday, Bowie will begin a brief three-game series with the Akron RubberDucks at Prince George’s Stadium on Friday. The first pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Previous Article

Jodi Rose Named Maryland Watershed Champion by Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay 

 Next Article

St. Martin’s Raises $83,000 for Ukrainian Refugees Through ICONS in Transformation Exhibit

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu