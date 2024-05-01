May 1, 2024
Paint the Town 2024: A Celebration of Art and Community in Anne Arundel County

The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County (ACAAC) will host PAINT THE TOWN – an evening with the arts to be held May 4, 2024, at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, which is located at Arundel Mills in Hanover. ACAAC invites the entire community to come celebrate the arts in Anne Arundel County!

PAINT THE TOWN is a fun and interactive showcase for local talent. The Performing Arts Center for African Cultures, Meki’s Tamure, and Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble will perform during the cocktail hour, as will singer- songwriter Doug Segree. Attendees can try their hand at painting with artist Cindy Fletcher-Holden and bid on the final work to take home. Guests, and even those who are unable to attend, will have the opportunity to purchase auction items donated by local artists, arts organizations, and businesses. And just when you think the evening is winding down, the lights will dim, and the dancing begins when The Groove Spot Band takes the stage!

PAINT THE TOWN is not just about fun, though, it’s also about raising funds for a very important cause. The evening’s proceeds will empower ACAAC to continue its three-decade legacy of providing advocacy, funding, and support for our local artists and arts organizations. Last year, the Arts Council awarded grants to 60+ arts organizations and more than 100 independent artists, and provided critical funding to arts in education programs in local schools. With the public’s help, ACAAC can do even more. “During the pandemic, the state and the county stepped up and provided additional resources that enabled the arts community to survive and thrive,” says ACAAC President and CEO April Nyman. “This infusion of support sparked incredible innovation, and now, with additional help from our donors, we have an extraordinary opportunity to make Anne Arundel County a world-class place for the arts.”

ACAAC would like to give special thanks to Platinum Sponsor Live! Casino and Hotel, and to our generous Gold Sponsors BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, Comcast, and What’s Up Media. Silver Sponsors for PAINT THE TOWN include:

  • Annapolis Symphony Orchestra
  • Martha Blaxall & Joe Dickey
  • Chesapeake Arts Center
  • COPT Defense Properties
  • Council Baradel Attorneys at Law
  • G & JD Foundation
  • Maryland Hall
  • Roberta & Mike Pardo
  • Rams Head On Stage
  • Creston G. and
  • Betty Jane Tate Foundation
  • Schuh Family Foundation
  • World of Beer

Come out to celebrate the ARTS in Anne Arundel County! FOr more information and tickwets, please click here! Corporate and individual sponsorships are still available.

