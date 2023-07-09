Board of Education to Hear Superintendent’s Redistricting Plan, Vote on Flags in Classroom

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County will be presented with Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell’s recommendation on the first phase of comprehensive redistricting at its next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The recommendation will focus on the northern part of the county as well as on creating boundaries for Old Mill West High School and West County Elementary School, which will open in the 2024-2025 school year. It is the next step in a process that kicked off in February and will culminate with the adoption of a plan by the Board in November to go into effect in August 2024.

Information about the recommendation will be posted at www.aacps.org/redistricting after it is presented to the Board. The Board will conduct a public workshop on the recommendation at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, in the Board Room. The workshop is open to the public, but no public comment will be taken.

The July 12 Board meeting begins at noon and will be held in the Board Room at the Parham Building at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis. It is open to the public and subject to usual space limitations in the Board Room.

At the meeting, the Board will also conduct its third reading and is scheduled to vote on the proposed Policy IS, Display of Flags. The Board first discussed the policy at its May 24, 2023, meeting and discussed again at its June 26, 2023 meeting.

The meeting will also be the first for new Student Member of the Board, Eric Lin of Severna Park High School. He is the 50th Student Member of the Board and the only student on a local board in the nation with full voting rights.

A complete agenda for the meeting can be found here. More information on agenda items will be posted on the AACPS website in the Board Docs section under the Board of Education tab. Protocols, procedures, and expectations for those attending the meeting can be found here.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

