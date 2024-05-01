May 1, 2024
Local News

County Executive Pittman Announces $2.3B Budget for Next Year

Today, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced his $2.3 billion FY25 budget proposal. This budget prioritizes public safety, education, and health equity. The budget was introduced to the County Council with the aim to continue improving essential county services while maintaining fiscal discipline.

The budget proposal seeks to enhance public safety by raising the starting salary for police officers to $70,000, the highest in the state. It also includes funding for training 70 new firefighter recruits. To address job vacancies, it proposes hiring bonuses for detention officers and funds a program to place a Sheriff’s Deputy in every courtroom.

In education, the budget fully supports the budget request from Dr. Bedell, providing a step increase and a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for teachers and school staff in Anne Arundel County Public Schools. It allocates resources for staffing three new schools set to open this fall and meets the current year’s requirements of the Maryland Blueprint for Education.

The proposal also focuses on community health and quality of life improvements by continuing funding for programs that were effective during the pandemic. It includes $1.5 million for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, supports the SNAP program, which benefits over 36,000 children, and provides funding for the Mental Health Agency’s Crisis Response Team. Additionally, a new position will be added in the Department of Health to oversee the Cure Violence program.

Environmental sustainability is addressed with the creation of the county’s first environmental subcabinet and funding for staffing the new Jug Bay Emory Waters Nature Preserve. The budget also expands the River Days event series and continues funding for the Resilience Authority, which has received $32 million in state and federal grants, with another $58 million expected.

The budget maintains the county’s Triple-A bond rating and includes a nearly 3% cost-of-living adjustment for all union and non-represented employees. It funds escalating costs for new technology to enhance security and operational efficiency.

Revenue enhancements in the budget include updating permit fees for the first time in 21 years to reflect costs, raising the monthly fee for 911 services to $1, and increasing the income tax rate for incomes between $75,000 and $480,000 to 2.94% (currently 2.7%). The property tax rate remains the lowest in the region, respecting the tax cap.

The County Council will review the proposal starting this afternoon. As per the county charter, the final budget must be passed by June 15.

