BWI Adds Fast Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles

Maryland transportation leaders and BGE officials today unveiled new fast-charging electric vehicle charging stations at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The four new DC fast charging (DCFC) stations, located in the airport’s Cell Phone Lot, will allow motorists to charge their electric vehicles while waiting for airline passengers to arrive at the airport.

“This is another example of our work to make Maryland a national leader in electric vehicle infrastructure,” said Maryland Secretary of Transportation Greg Slater. “These new fast charging stations at BWI Marshall Airport will help ensure that we have the charging capacity to serve our state’s residents and visitors.”

The four new state-of-the-art, 150kW DCFC charging stations at BWI Marshall Airport provide up to an 80 percent charge in as little as 15 minutes. The fast chargers are the first of the speed and capacity that BGE is installing in Maryland. The utility company is also working to place six additional DC fast charging stations in the airport’s rideshare lot, which serves as a staging area for rideshare drivers. BWI Marshall Airport has ten existing electric vehicle charging stations in the Daily Garage and Hourly Garage that were first installed in 2011.

“We are excited to offer these new, innovative charging stations for our customers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “This partnership with BGE will expand public access to EV charging capacity at one of Maryland’s largest transportation resources.”

BGE installed the fast-charging electric vehicle charging stations as part of its EVsmart Program Public Charging Network, a partnership between the company and state and local governments that was created to expand access to EV charging stations throughout central Maryland. Launched in 2019, BGE’s EVsmart Program is installing 500 chargers by the end of 2023. BGE’s charging rates are comparable to other public charging options.

“Expanding access to electric vehicles and infrastructure is a major step toward ensuring a cleaner and brighter future for our community,” said BGE CEO, Carim Khouzami.

The EVsmart Program is a joint effort by Exelon’s Maryland-based utilities (BGE, Delmarva Power, and Pepco) and fuels progress on Maryland’s Air Quality and Chesapeake Bay goals, which include having 300,000 zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) on the road by 2025.

Also taking part in Monday’s event were U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Assistant Secretary for Sustainable Transportation Michael Berube, Maryland Public Service Commission Chairman Jason Stanek and State Senator Pamela Beidle of Anne Arundel County.

