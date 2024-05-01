May 1, 2024
Local News

Music Students: $5K Scholarship Up For Grabs From AM-FM

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM), a nonprofit organization that supports professional Annapolis-area musicians and music programs for youth, is accepting applications for its seventh annual Tim King Music Performance Scholarship. 

Candidates must meet the following basic criteria:

●        Be a current high school student attending school in Anne Arundel County and scheduled to graduate in May/June 2024;

●        Be a musician who was active in high school chorus, band, orchestra, jazz band, or other school-sponsored performance group(s);

●        Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0;

●        Intend to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music performance in the Fall of 2024.

Candidates will be evaluated using a system that awards points for (1) active membership in a school band, orchestra, choir, chorus, or other school-sponsored musical performance group; (2) volunteer music participation; (3) participation in special school performances; (4) selection in All County/All State/Regional performance groups; and (5) participation in private music lessons. Candidates must also submit and will be evaluated on a performance video of up to three minutes in length and either a three-minute narrative video or a 350- to 500-word written essay to support their application. The narrative video or essay should address the questions “What role has music played in my life, and how will it shape and influence my future?” and “How will the scholarship assist me?” Candidates must also include one letter of recommendation from a music teacher, music coach, or music mentor, and are encouraged to submit a second performance video that reflects their diverse musical styles or interests.

The scholarship application deadline is Friday, May 3, 2024, and the awardee will be chosen on or about June 3, 2024. To apply, and for details: https://www.am-fm.org/music-performance-scholarship/.

Tim King was a beloved Annapolis musician, actor, and writer, and a gifted guitar teacher. This $5,000 scholarship honors his legacy by providing support to future musicians.

