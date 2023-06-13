Shots Fired in Annapolis as Community on Edge After Mass Shooting

Already on edge after a mass shooting in Annapolis on Sunday evening, shots rang out in the capital City on Monday night, briefly sending the State House complex and nearby St. John’s College into a short lockdown.
While the Annapolis Police Department has not yet released any information or responded to our inquiry, the Maryland Capitol Police advised that for a period of time, the suspect was still at large, prompting the lockdown.
About 15 minutes later the lockdown was lifted.
This story may be updated.