June 14, 2023
Annapolis, US 67 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Milly and Ronny Get New Body Armor Cultivating Respect: A Guide for Nurturing Compassionate and Mindful Youngsters HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation to Host Second Annual Gala on June 24th Anne Arundel County Council Passes $2.1 Billion Budget Literature and Labyrinths are Part of Grief Workshops
Local News

Shots Fired in Annapolis as Community on Edge After Mass Shooting

Already on edge after a mass shooting in Annapolis on Sunday evening, shots rang out in the capital City on Monday night, briefly sending the State House complex and nearby St. John’s College into a short lockdown.

While the Annapolis Police Department has not yet released any information or responded to our inquiry, the Maryland Capitol Police advised that for a period of time, the suspect was still at large, prompting the lockdown.

About 15 minutes later the lockdown was lifted.

This story may be updated.

Previous Article

Daily News Brief | June 13, 2023

 Next Article

4 Simple Ways to Start Giving Back to Your Local Community 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu