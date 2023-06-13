Shots Fired in Annapolis as Community on Edge After Mass Shooting

Already on edge after a mass shooting in Annapolis on Sunday evening, shots rang out in the capital City on Monday night, briefly sending the State House complex and nearby St. John’s College into a short lockdown.

While the Annapolis Police Department has not yet released any information or responded to our inquiry, the Maryland Capitol Police advised that for a period of time, the suspect was still at large, prompting the lockdown.

About 15 minutes later the lockdown was lifted.

This story may be updated.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

