June 14, 2023
Annapolis, US 67 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Milly and Ronny Get New Body Armor Cultivating Respect: A Guide for Nurturing Compassionate and Mindful Youngsters HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation to Host Second Annual Gala on June 24th Anne Arundel County Council Passes $2.1 Billion Budget Literature and Labyrinths are Part of Grief Workshops
Local News

4 Simple Ways to Start Giving Back to Your Local Community 

Perhaps you have been living at your current address for more years than you care to count and have made strong connections and friendships with your neighbors?

Alternatively, maybe you have only recently moved into your new home and have been touched on an emotional level by how welcoming and helpful everyone has been?

Regardless, giving back to the loyal, honest, and hardworking members of your community is a kind and thoughtful pursuit, and here are four simple ways to do just that. 

1.   Volunteer at Your Local Animal Shelter

There are, of course, plenty of different volunteering opportunities, from working at a food bank or soup kitchen to volunteering at your local animal shelter, with the latter option being perfect for animal lovers who, for whatever reason, cannot currently have a pet.

Heartbreakingly, hundreds upon thousands of rabbits, cats, dogs, and other small animals, not to mention budgies, parrots and other birds, are mistreated and/or abandoned at animal shelters across the country. 

Volunteering just a couple of hours a week will not only make a huge and tangible difference in the lives of poor, defenseless animals, but is also a wholesome and pure way of giving back.

2.   Create a Charity Fundraiser 

Every village, town or even city has a variety of public areas that the whole community is welcome to enjoy and turning your attention to raising money to, for example, fix the roof of the local youth center or update the benches and other equipment in the park, there is no time to lose. 

Look into goal tracking for fundraising events specifically aimed at helping out members of the community and indeed, your local area at large, which just a few of the most popular suggestions being:

  • Charity bake sale
  • Coffee morning
  • Bingo evening
  • Fun run
  • Summer fete
  • Garden sale
  • Neighborhood barbecue 

3.   Shop Locally

Even though large, national superstores and shopping malls are undoubtedly more convenient than local, smaller and specialty shops, the truth is that changing your grocery shopping habits, even just a little bit, could make a huge difference to the community. 

Numerous studies have shown that employees who work for a smaller business have much higher levels of job satisfaction; therefore, heading to your local greengrocer and baker for your weekly shopping will be ensuring such people get to keep their jobs. 

4.   Litter Picking 

For people who have all the intentions and willingness to help out people in and around their local area, yet barely have the time to take care of their own personal commitments and professional responsibilities, there is another option.

From now on, whether you be walking to the bus stop on your way to work, heading back from a night out with work colleagues, or simply watering your own garden, if you see any litter or trash on the streets or in another’s garden, collect and recycle.

This small change may not seem like much, but if everyone did their bit to remove rubbish from the streets and local parks, the community would be a considerably nicer place to live for everyone. 

Previous Article

Shots Fired in Annapolis as Community on Edge After Mass Shooting

 Next Article

Pollinators at Homestead Gardens

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu