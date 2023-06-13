Daily News Brief | June 13, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 13th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

That rain was needed and I saw a cool rainbow, so that’s good. The bummer, I have a dental appointment later today and I know I am going to get yelled at. OK. so let’s get into the news, shall we?

Congrats to all the kids in the Anne Arundel County Public Schools– you made it through the year. Today’s the last day of classes–enjoy your summer!

Here is a rapid-fire update on what we now know about the mass shooting on Paddington Place on Sunday. A white male has been charged in the death of three Hispanics. The APD is not calling it a hate crime, but OHLA is, and the presence of the FBI indicates that it may be. It all started over an argument about parking. The injured are all expected to survive and all three of them are also Hispanic. In addition to the FBI, the ATF, US Marshals, and the DEA are on site. It is unclear why Annapolis cannot handle this as they do with other homicides. Two weapons were used–a semi-automatic handgun and a long gun. The state, county, and city will make all resources available to the neighborhood and families of the victims. I am unsure why these same resources are not typically available in the other homicides in the City. No motive has been established yet. The suspect lives three doors down from the victims. Two of the victims were a father and son. They have no record of prior encounters with the suspect. And the suspect was always on his own property during the shooting. The police expect to release the scene sometime today. And when the Chief has a moment, I’d like to know what the determining factors are when offering resources, pulling in Federal agencies, and hosting press conferences with the mayor, county and state legislators, and even the governor. Sometimes homicides are barely acknowledged by the City, and other times not. I’d like to know what makes one life more worthy of attention than another.

And at 7 pm last night, the Maryland Capitol Police put the State House on lockdown due to a shooting on Clay Street with a suspect at large. The lockdown was quickly released. We also understand St. Johns College locked down as well. But so far, nothing from the Annapolis Police Department.

Let’s slide onto better news. Congrats to Linda Gayle. She is the newest member of the Board of Trustees for the Library. What’s so special about her? She is the first student member. She is a rising senior at Annapolis High and will be a great voice to the Board. I love that our county offers young adults seats at the tables.

Congrats to Annapolis Subaru, K&B True Value Hardware, Rams Head On Stage, and Covington Alsina. Not only do they help keep Eye On Annapolis free to you with their sponsorships, but they also were recently named the best in their categories by readers of The Capital. And this is a legit reader’s choice unlike some of the other ones you may see! So congrats to all!

The HOV stickers are back for electric vehicles and hybrids. The old program expired, which booted them from the HOV lanes. But now you can order a sticker via the web at your myMVA account, at an MVA office, or at a tag and tile agency and get one for $5 and hop back in the lane. My only squawk is that they look like crap and drivers put a huge sticker on the paint–I imagine it is a requirement!

As we begin to wrap it up, let’s giver away a lot of music this Ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage and Eastport a Rockin’. First, I have tickets to see the Pat Travers Band at Rams Head tomorrow night, so reach out to me quickly. The Bacon Brothers on the 17th and Marc Broussard on the 23rd. Of course, check out RamsHeadOnStage. com for all the other great upcoming shows and get tickets!

Now for Eastport a Rockin on Saturday the 24th. I have another two pair of tickets to give away, and next week I will have a pair of VIP ones too. So for any of those, reach out, and you may win! And if you want to volunteer–it is a lot of fun and a great group of people–you get one short shift, a free cool t-shirt, free beverages, and the festival! Head to EastportARockin.com and sign up.

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

