Sentimental Journeys and Department of Aging Team Up

| August 08, 2022, 01:22 PM

The Department of Aging and Disabilities and Encore Creativity for Older Adults are pleased to announce that the Sentimental Journey Singers choral program is coming to Anne Arundel County.

Sentimental Journey Singers is designed for those diagnosed with early or moderate stage Alzheimer’s or
other cognitive impairment. Singers, and their care partners, will delight in singing familiar and new songs and enjoy the social aspect of choral singing.

Each singer must have a care partner. Participants must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and must wear a mask during rehearsals. The 15-week program begins on September 6, 2022, at 1:00 pm and will meet weekly at the Pascal Senior Activity Center (125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie).

The National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities presents this program at no cost.

Call Encore at 301-261-5747 to reserve space for the singer and care partner.

