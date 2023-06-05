June 5, 2023
Life In The Area

Comedy of Todd Barry Coming to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Jackopierce

Thursday, August 10

8pm | $25

Comedian Todd Barry

Friday, August 25

8pm | $35

Albert Cummings

Sunday, October 29

1pm | $22.50

*All Ages Matinee

Keiko Matsui

Sunday, November 12

8pm | $45

06/06 Dave Mason Band

06/07 Robert Randolph Band

06/08 Blue Miracle (dance floor)

06/09 Over The Rhine

06/09 Rams Head Presents Little River Band at Maryland Hall

06/10 Marcus Miller

06/11 Nancy Wilson’s Heart

06/13 Suede

06/13 Rams Head Presents Toad The Wet Sprocket w. Pressing Strings at Maryland Hall

06/14 Pat Travers Band

06/16 + 17 The Bacon Brothers

06/18 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

06/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane of Chuck Berry

06/20 Jimmie Vaughan

06/21 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

06/22 Spyro Gyra

06/23 + 24 Marc Broussard

06/25 Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown & Davy Knowles

06/25 Rams Head Presents Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Ach & Oy: A Considered Cabaret at Maryland Hall

06/26 Rams Head Presents Sergio Mendes at Maryland Hall

06/28 Ally Venable

06/29 Malina Moye

06/30 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Steve Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Close Menu