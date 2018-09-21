Severn man gets life sentence for Annapolis murder

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams recently announced that Jaymarri Rodney Boykin, 21, of Severn, was sentenced by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Stacy W. McCormack to life in prison for the first degree murder of Shaun Crowdy.

Wes Adams. "Mr. Boykin displayed a shocking disregard for the law, and paid no mind to the irrevocable damage this would cause the victim's family. I'm grateful to Judge McCormick for recognizing the threat he poses and sentencing him accordingly." "This heinous murder was committed in the middle of a public space in broad daylight," said Anne Arundel County State's Attorney.

On June 26, 2016, at approximately 4:13 PM , the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue, Annapolis, in reference to a shooting. Officers located the victim, Shaun Crowdy, suffering from thirteen gunshot wounds. The Annapolis Fire Department transported the victim to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Witnesses informed police that the victim was seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle when Boykin, dressed in blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black mask, began shooting a handgun towards him. The victim attempted to flee the parking lot and Boykin followed on foot while continuing to shoot. The victim crashed the vehicle into a parked minivan, at which point Boykin fled the scene.

Police recovered a black mask near the scene, and DNA consistent with that of Boykin was found on the inside and outside of the mask.

Boykin was found guilty of first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and related charges by a circuit court jury on March 23, 2018.

Boykin was sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder, as well as 20 years for use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence, and 5 years for illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

Judge Stacy W. McCormack presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Samantha Mildenberg prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

