Christian Siriano to be Grand Marshal of Annapolis Pride Parade

Project Runway and The Voice are coming soon to the streets of Annapolis! During a Proclamation Party Thursday night, April 25, at the Graduate Hotel on West Street, Annapolis Pride Board Chair Joe Toolan announced that Annapolis native, renowned fashion designer, and Project Runway season four winner Christian Siriano will serve as 2024 Parade Grand Marshal.

Additionally, nationally acclaimed singer and current ‘The Voice’ contestant L. Rodgers will headline the entertainment during the Festival portion of the event. Born in Baltimore, MD, Rodgers is an Americana/Soul artist and vocal Women’s rights advocate. She is also a former American Idol contestant has performed in large venues, intimate curated concerts, events for women, and the LGBTQ+ community.

The fourth annual Pride Parade and Festival will take place on Saturday, June 1 beginning at noon. The Festival will end at approximately 5 p.m. Annapolis Pride organizers are estimating that as many as 10,000 people may attend this year’s event.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Christian Siriano as our Grand Marshal this year,” Toolan said. “We are so grateful that he made time in his busy schedule to lead our fourth annual parade. He is a superstar in the fashion industry internationally, and he is an incredibly talented local celebrity who was born in Annapolis and attended Broadneck High School.

“L. Rodgers has been an integral part of Annapolis Pride since we started,” Toolan added. “She is a model in our community and has been open about her experience and coming out as a lesbian and navigating her journey with autism through music. We are so excited to have her back this year, as she is currently in the playoff round of the current season of The Voice!”

Toolan also announced a totally new route for this year’s parade. Unlike previous years, it will begin at City Dock, move up Main Street, and end at Amos Garrett Blvd. and West Street. The festival will take place outside of the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and the Bates Athletic Complex.

The theme of this year’s Pride Parade and Festival celebration is “Anchored With Pride.” It centers on both the Chesapeake Bay and its importance to many in our area, Toolan said, but also “the feeling that you get when you can proudly stand in your pride, anchored by your community, your chosen family, and as unapologetically you.”

“We want to be sure that every member of the LGBTQIA+ community in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County feels welcomed, loved, accepted, and appreciated, “Toolan said. “That’s why this year’s theme is so important to us.”

A specially designed logo for the 2024 Parade and Festival (logo attached) was created by local graphic designer Kendall Brandt from the Liquified Agency of Annapolis. Brandt also designed the logo for the 2022 Parade and Festival.

“The main image in the logo is the anchor, because of the overall theme of this year’s Parade and Festival,” Brandt said. “I wanted to make all the other images as diverse as possible, so I included the State House dome, a blue crab, a drag queen, and even my roommate’s dog wearing sunglasses! I am so thrilled and honored that I was asked to design the Pride logo again this year.”

For the second year in a row, this year’s Festival will also feature a kid zone including face painting, a balloon artist, and a special passport program centered at Bates Athletic Complex.

Annapolis Pride organizers said nearly 60 organizations have signed up so far to participate in the parade, and 140 groups are registered to participate in the festival in the area of Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, including food trucks and local restaurants.

This year, Annapolis Pride will have Absolut as their Presenting Sponsor who will work with the Washington Blade to provide a special 21+ zone at Maryland Hall.

The main stage presentation and keynote speech from Christian Siriano will kick off at 2 p.m. at Maryland Hall, followed by drag performances including Miss Annapolis Pride 2024 Jalah Nicole and her friends.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley (left) and Annapolis Pride Board Chair Joe Toolan unveil the 2024 Pride Parade and Festival logo at an official reveal party Thursday night at the Graduate Hotel

The full entertainment lineup will be announced closer to June 1, Toolan said.

The 2024 festival map is being updated to reflect the locations of free water and a cooling bus. In case of sudden inclement weather, Annapolis Pride has secured Bates Middle School as a possible shelter location, if needed, in addition to Maryland Hall. If announcements need to be made, Annapolis Pride will communicate that through social media, stage announcements, and a keyword (PRIDE24).

Parking will be available at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium ($10 for the day). Shuttles will run between the stadium and both the parade start and festival location from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. It is recommended to come early to be in position for the Parade by 11:30 a.m.

Siriano first gained national attention after winning the fourth season of Project Runway in 2007, becoming the series’ youngest winner at 22 years old. He launched his unique Christian Siriano collection in 2008, which brought in revenue of over $1.2 million by 2010, and was estimated to have reached $5 million by 2012.

Rodgers began writing her own music after experiencing a trauma she couldn’t speak about but found she could sing about. Rodgers’ music is heavily inspired by how her life experiences have shaped her perspective. Her powerful voice, poignant lyrics, and catchy melodies are amplified by her delivery and ability to appear vulnerable, but with undeniable strength and unbelievable presence.

Annapolis Pride, Inc. will host a series of fun events before and after the parade:

Tuesday, May 28: Annapolis Pride Beer Launch @ Forward Brewing

Thursday, May 30: *Pride on the Pier @ Bread and Butter Kitchen

Friday, May 31: Pride Pre Party @ Graduate Annapolis Hotel

Sunday, June 2: *Drag Brunch @ Graduate Annapolis Hotel

Sunday, June 2: Ecumenical Pride Worship Service @ Eastport United Methodist Church

Wednesday June 5: BIPOC and LGBTQ+ History Panel @ Maryland Hall

*ticketed events

For more information about these events, and to sign up to participate in the Parade and Festival (space is limited) visit AnnapolisPride.org.

