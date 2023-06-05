Annapolis Police Report on Additional 5 Incidents of Shootings and Shots Fired in City

The Annapolis Police Department is reporting a series of shootings and shots fired calls across the City. These are in addition to the homicide on Saturday night and the man who was shot while walking along Newtowne Drive during the power failure on Thursday.

June 2, 2023

On June 2, 2023, at 11:17 pm, officers responded to a call of shots fired at Frederick Douglass and Medgar Evers Streets. Officers were advised that a gunshot victim was driven to an area hospital. Officers responded to the scene and secured it. Officers also responded to the hospital, where the victim was being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was flown from the hospital to a Shock Trauma unit in critical but stable condition. This investigation is fluid and ongoing.

June 3, 2023

On June 3, 2023, at 12:03 am, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Severn Island Court. A house was struck by bullets resulting in damage. This investigation is fluid and ongoing.

On June 3, 2023, at 1:04 am officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive. A vehicle was struck by gunfire. This investigation is fluid and ongoing.

June 4, 2023

On June 4, 2023, at 7:21 am, Officers responded to a call for one shot fired at the intersection of Frederick Douglass and President Streets. Officers reviewed CCTV footage showing a suspect walking to the corner, firing one shot in the air, and walking toward Tyler Avenue. This investigation is fluid and ongoing.

June 5, 2023

On June 5, 2023, at 12:24 am, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Frederick Douglass and President Streets. Officers searched the area and did not locate any evidence of shots fired.

