June 5, 2023
Annapolis, US 72 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Benefits Of Robotic Surgery Over Traditional Techniques Comedy of Todd Barry Coming to Rams Head On Stage! Annapolis Police Report on Additional 5 Incidents of Shootings and Shots Fired in City HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation to Host Second Annual Gala on June 24th St. Mary’s Parish & School Welcomes Alumna as New Director of Development
Local News

Annapolis Police Report on Additional 5 Incidents of Shootings and Shots Fired in City

The Annapolis Police Department is reporting a series of shootings and shots fired calls across the City. These are in addition to the homicide on Saturday night and the man who was shot while walking along Newtowne Drive during the power failure on Thursday.

June 2, 2023

  • On June 2, 2023, at 11:17 pm, officers responded to a call of shots fired at Frederick Douglass and Medgar Evers Streets. Officers were advised that a gunshot victim was driven to an area hospital. Officers responded to the scene and secured it. Officers also responded to the hospital, where the victim was being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was flown from the hospital to a Shock Trauma unit in critical but stable condition. This investigation is fluid and ongoing. 

June 3, 2023

  • On June 3, 2023, at 12:03 am, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Severn Island Court. A house was struck by bullets resulting in damage. This investigation is fluid and ongoing.
  • On June 3, 2023, at 1:04 am officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive. A vehicle was struck by gunfire. This investigation is fluid and ongoing.

June 4, 2023

  • On June 4, 2023, at 7:21 am, Officers responded to a call for one shot fired at the intersection of Frederick Douglass and President Streets. Officers reviewed CCTV footage showing a suspect walking to the corner, firing one shot in the air, and walking toward Tyler Avenue. This investigation is fluid and ongoing. 

June 5, 2023

  • On June 5, 2023, at 12:24 am, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Frederick Douglass and President Streets. Officers searched the area and did not locate any evidence of shots fired.  

Previous Article

HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation to Host Second Annual Gala on June 24th

 Next Article

Comedy of Todd Barry Coming to Rams Head On Stage!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu