April 26, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis Opens New Doors After 3-Year Renovation

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA) has announced the completion of an extensive multi-year construction project amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The renovated space is now open, boasting abundant light, versatile areas, and a state-of-the-art serving kitchen. Other improvements include the installation of a geothermal heating system, a shower to support our ability to offer shelter, and making our entire church wheelchair accessible. 

The new space creates an ideal setting for various community events, weddings, and gatherings, as well as being the home of the 333 Art Gallery.

The renovation navigated the hurdles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, contending with substantial supply chain disruptions and limited construction availability. Unearthing foundational issues from a 1974 fire that severely damaged the building added an unexpected layer and delay to the project. Despite these challenges, the outcome is a revitalized and welcoming space. “We are thrilled to open our doors to the community after this long journey. The new space embodies our commitment to fostering connection, creativity, and inclusivity,” remarked Reverend John Crestwell.

In addition to the inviting space, UUCA worked in collaboration with local Annapolis artist Comacell Brown and Michael Legregni, owner of the Veteran Wood Company in New Jersey to enrich its space with a touch of bold artistry. Brown, a distinguished African-American artist with an impressive portfolio, designed the artwork and Legregni collaborated with Brown to create a wooden mural that captures UU values in a unique and beautiful statement piece seen upon entering the building. 

“Comacell and Michael’s work has become a new focal point for our community – reflecting the values of welcoming, inclusion, and belonging that we hold to be so central. The piece brings those values visually to life, and now all can experience those promises when seeing this work of art as they enter,” added Reverend Anastassia Zinke.

