Leadership Maryland Announces 2024 Executive Program Class

Leadership Maryland officially announces the Executive Program’s Class of 2024, consisting of 52 business and community leaders from across the state chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland.

The Class of 2024, the Executive Program’s 31st class, reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, and gender. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

“We are excited to announce our next class and welcome these accomplished and motivated individuals to the Executive Program,” said David Fike ’16 (LM) president and CEO, Leadership Maryland. “This year’s class selection process was competitive, and after careful review of over 100 applications, I am thrilled to share that the 52 members of the Class of 2024 represent a powerful cross-section of leaders who have the desire to make a broader impact within our state. The knowledge, experience, and connections they will gain in our program will prepare them to do just that.”

Leadership Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].

Leadership Maryland Class of 2024 participants:

OluwaTosin Adegbola, PhD ‘24 | Executive Director of the Clara I. Adams Honors College | Morgan State University

| Executive Director of the Clara I. Adams Honors College | Morgan State University Tiffany C. Ahalt ‘24 | Director of Sales & Community Engagement | Visit Hagerstown & Washington County CVB

| Director of Sales & Community Engagement | Visit Hagerstown & Washington County CVB George J. Arendt III ‘24 | Project Executive | Southway Builders, Inc.

| Project Executive | Southway Builders, Inc. Sonya L. Bigelow-Smith ‘24 | Director, Business Development | The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council

| Director, Business Development | The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council Stephen M. Blair ‘24 | President | Lyceum Insurance Services, LLC

| President | Lyceum Insurance Services, LLC Ted L. Book Jr. ‘24 | Vice President, Easton Velocity | Easton Utilities

| Vice President, Easton Velocity | Easton Utilities Adam W. Borden ‘24 | Vice President Digital Marketing | Live! Casino & Hotel

| Vice President Digital Marketing | Live! Casino & Hotel Kim L. Bradley ‘24 | Vice President, Total Rewards | CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

| Vice President, Total Rewards | CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield John P. Brennan II ‘24 | Assistant Secretary | Maryland Department of Disabilities

| Assistant Secretary | Maryland Department of Disabilities Kenneth S. Clash ‘24 | Chief Operating Officer | Enoch Pratt Free Library and State Library Resource Center

| Chief Operating Officer | Enoch Pratt Free Library and State Library Resource Center Dr. Lorena I. de Leon ‘24 | Senior Director, Population Health and SDoH | Maryland Physicians Care

| Senior Director, Population Health and SDoH | Maryland Physicians Care Vineet K. Dhar ‘24 | Clinical Professor and Chair | University of Maryland, Baltimore

| Clinical Professor and Chair | University of Maryland, Baltimore Nicki Fiocco ‘24 | Director of Programs and Communications | Transform Mid-Atlantic

| Director of Programs and Communications | Transform Mid-Atlantic Julia A. Glanz ‘24 | Deputy Secretary | Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

| Deputy Secretary | Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Garrick R. Good ‘24 | President | North East Housing Initiative

| President | North East Housing Initiative Pam Gregory ‘24 | President/ CEO | United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore (UWLES)

| President/ CEO | United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore (UWLES) Brian T. Hammond ‘24 | Owner/Chief Learning Officer | Bedford Louis & Ellicot, LLC – BLE Training

| Owner/Chief Learning Officer | Bedford Louis & Ellicot, LLC – BLE Training Ian Hartman-O’Connell ‘24 | Senior Director, Policy Integration | AARP

| Senior Director, Policy Integration | AARP Starlet “Star” Hunter ‘24 | Director, Community Engagement | MGM National Harbor

| Director, Community Engagement | MGM National Harbor Jennifer D. Jones ’24 | CEO | Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA)

| CEO | Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) Paul T. Kappel Jr. ‘24 | President and CEO | Junior Achievement of Central Maryland

| President and CEO | Junior Achievement of Central Maryland Heidi N. Keeney ‘24 |Special Projects Manager | Frederick County Government – Division of Emergency Management

|Special Projects Manager | Frederick County Government – Division of Emergency Management Damon L. Krieger ‘24 | Vice President, Legal Affairs | Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc.

| Vice President, Legal Affairs | Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc. Jennifer C. LaHatte ‘24 | Managing Director of Policy, Research & Government Affairs | Maryland Department of Commerce

| Managing Director of Policy, Research & Government Affairs | Maryland Department of Commerce Cailey E. Locklair ‘24 | President | Maryland Retailers Association

| President | Maryland Retailers Association Jacqueline K. Lopez ‘24 | President | Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC

| President | Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC Victoria L. Miele ‘24 | Supervisor of Public Relations/ Public Information Officer | Somerset County Public Schools

| Supervisor of Public Relations/ Public Information Officer | Somerset County Public Schools Tereance R. Moore ‘24 | Principal Owner | Tereance Moore Consulting, LLC

| Principal Owner | Tereance Moore Consulting, LLC Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq. ‘24 | Vice Chair | Charles County Board of Education

| Vice Chair | Charles County Board of Education Linda A. Myers ’24 | Vice President, School Programs | Kennedy Krieger Institute

| Vice President, School Programs | Kennedy Krieger Institute Benjamin R. Nichols ‘24 | President & CEO | Harkins Builders, Inc.

| President & CEO | Harkins Builders, Inc. Yanni M. Niebuhr, CFP ‘24 | CIO | BFG Financial Advisors

| CIO | BFG Financial Advisors Melissa A. Noel ‘24 | CEO/Business Owner | Noel’s Fire Protection, LLC

| CEO/Business Owner | Noel’s Fire Protection, LLC Brian R. Ott ‘24 | Senior Vice President | The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

| Senior Vice President | The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company Tara A. Owens ’24 | Vice President of Athletics and Recreation | University of Maryland Eastern Shore

| Vice President of Athletics and Recreation | University of Maryland Eastern Shore Dr. Maarten L. Pereboom ’24 | Dean, Fulton School of Liberal Arts | Salisbury University

| Dean, Fulton School of Liberal Arts | Salisbury University Stephen J. Pereira ’24 | CIO | Calvert County Government

| CIO | Calvert County Government Joseph L. “Terry” Rauh, III ’24 | Chief Finance & Operations Officer | Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO)

| Chief Finance & Operations Officer | Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) Paul W. Ruppert ‘24 | President & CEO | Baltimore Public Markets Corporation

| President & CEO | Baltimore Public Markets Corporation Daniel E. Schneckenburger ‘24 | Executive Director | Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board

| Executive Director | Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board Adrienne M. Somerville ‘24 | Acting Director, Command Operations Group | Naval Air Systems Command

| Acting Director, Command Operations Group | Naval Air Systems Command Carolyn Teigland, Ed.D. ‘24 | Chief Executive Officer | Maryland Coalition for Inclusive Education

| Chief Executive Officer | Maryland Coalition for Inclusive Education Heather R. Tinelli ‘24 | Director of Economic & Tourism Development | Queen Anne’s County

| Director of Economic & Tourism Development | Queen Anne’s County Andrae J. Townsel ‘24 | Superintendent | Calvert County Public Schools

| Superintendent | Calvert County Public Schools Hon. Todd M. Turner, Esq. ‘24 | Executive Director | Prince George’s County Office of Ethics & Accountability

| Executive Director | Prince George’s County Office of Ethics & Accountability John D. Urbach II ’24 | Director, Government Strategic Business Unit | Edward Performance Solutions

| Director, Government Strategic Business Unit | Edward Performance Solutions Laura E. Weeldreyer ’24 | Executive Director | Maryland Family Network

| Executive Director | Maryland Family Network Jeffrey D. Weiss ’24 | Chief Financial Officer | Qlarant

| Chief Financial Officer | Qlarant Dawn C. White ’24 | Vice President, Gas | Baltimore Gas and Electric

| Vice President, Gas | Baltimore Gas and Electric Sonya A. Whited ‘24 | Senior Director of Product and Innovation | Perdue Farms

| Senior Director of Product and Innovation | Perdue Farms Portia Wu ’24 | Secretary | Maryland Department of Labor

| Secretary | Maryland Department of Labor Amanda C. Zinn ‘24 | President & CEO | Leadership Baltimore County

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

