Leadership Maryland Announces 2024 Executive Program Class

Leadership Maryland officially announces the Executive Program’s Class of 2024, consisting of 52 business and community leaders from across the state chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland.
The Class of 2024, the Executive Program’s 31st class, reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, and gender. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.
“We are excited to announce our next class and welcome these accomplished and motivated individuals to the Executive Program,” said David Fike ’16 (LM) president and CEO, Leadership Maryland. “This year’s class selection process was competitive, and after careful review of over 100 applications, I am thrilled to share that the 52 members of the Class of 2024 represent a powerful cross-section of leaders who have the desire to make a broader impact within our state. The knowledge, experience, and connections they will gain in our program will prepare them to do just that.”
Leadership Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].
Leadership Maryland Class of 2024 participants:
- OluwaTosin Adegbola, PhD ‘24 | Executive Director of the Clara I. Adams Honors College | Morgan State University
- Tiffany C. Ahalt ‘24 | Director of Sales & Community Engagement | Visit Hagerstown & Washington County CVB
- George J. Arendt III ‘24 | Project Executive | Southway Builders, Inc.
- Sonya L. Bigelow-Smith ‘24 | Director, Business Development | The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council
- Stephen M. Blair ‘24 | President | Lyceum Insurance Services, LLC
- Ted L. Book Jr. ‘24| Vice President, Easton Velocity | Easton Utilities
- Adam W. Borden ‘24 | Vice President Digital Marketing | Live! Casino & Hotel
- Kim L. Bradley ‘24 | Vice President, Total Rewards | CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
- John P. Brennan II ‘24 | Assistant Secretary | Maryland Department of Disabilities
- Kenneth S. Clash ‘24 | Chief Operating Officer | Enoch Pratt Free Library and State Library Resource Center
- Dr. Lorena I. de Leon ‘24 | Senior Director, Population Health and SDoH | Maryland Physicians Care
- Vineet K. Dhar ‘24 | Clinical Professor and Chair | University of Maryland, Baltimore
- Nicki Fiocco ‘24 | Director of Programs and Communications | Transform Mid-Atlantic
- Julia A. Glanz ‘24 | Deputy Secretary | Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development
- Garrick R. Good ‘24 | President | North East Housing Initiative
- Pam Gregory ‘24 | President/ CEO | United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore (UWLES)
- Brian T. Hammond ‘24 | Owner/Chief Learning Officer | Bedford Louis & Ellicot, LLC – BLE Training
- Ian Hartman-O’Connell ‘24 | Senior Director, Policy Integration | AARP
- Starlet “Star” Hunter ‘24 | Director, Community Engagement | MGM National Harbor
- Jennifer D. Jones ’24 | CEO | Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA)
- Paul T. Kappel Jr. ‘24 | President and CEO | Junior Achievement of Central Maryland
- Heidi N. Keeney ‘24 |Special Projects Manager | Frederick County Government – Division of Emergency Management
- Damon L. Krieger ‘24 | Vice President, Legal Affairs | Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc.
- Jennifer C. LaHatte ‘24 | Managing Director of Policy, Research & Government Affairs | Maryland Department of Commerce
- Cailey E. Locklair ‘24 | President | Maryland Retailers Association
- Jacqueline K. Lopez ‘24 | President | Premier Enterprise Solutions, LLC
- Victoria L. Miele ‘24 | Supervisor of Public Relations/ Public Information Officer | Somerset County Public Schools
- Tereance R. Moore ‘24 | Principal Owner | Tereance Moore Consulting, LLC
- Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq. ‘24 | Vice Chair | Charles County Board of Education
- Linda A. Myers ’24 | Vice President, School Programs | Kennedy Krieger Institute
- Benjamin R. Nichols ‘24 | President & CEO | Harkins Builders, Inc.
- Yanni M. Niebuhr, CFP ‘24 | CIO | BFG Financial Advisors
- Melissa A. Noel ‘24 | CEO/Business Owner | Noel’s Fire Protection, LLC
- Brian R. Ott ‘24 | Senior Vice President | The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
- Tara A. Owens ’24 | Vice President of Athletics and Recreation | University of Maryland Eastern Shore
- Dr. Maarten L. Pereboom ’24 | Dean, Fulton School of Liberal Arts | Salisbury University
- Stephen J. Pereira ’24 | CIO | Calvert County Government
- Joseph L. “Terry” Rauh, III ’24 | Chief Finance & Operations Officer | Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO)
- Paul W. Ruppert ‘24 | President & CEO | Baltimore Public Markets Corporation
- Daniel E. Schneckenburger ‘24 | Executive Director | Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board
- Adrienne M. Somerville ‘24 | Acting Director, Command Operations Group | Naval Air Systems Command
- Carolyn Teigland, Ed.D. ‘24 | Chief Executive Officer | Maryland Coalition for Inclusive Education
- Heather R. Tinelli ‘24 | Director of Economic & Tourism Development | Queen Anne’s County
- Andrae J. Townsel ‘24 | Superintendent | Calvert County Public Schools
- Hon. Todd M. Turner, Esq. ‘24 | Executive Director | Prince George’s County Office of Ethics & Accountability
- John D. Urbach II ’24 | Director, Government Strategic Business Unit | Edward Performance Solutions
- Laura E. Weeldreyer ’24 | Executive Director | Maryland Family Network
- Jeffrey D. Weiss ’24 | Chief Financial Officer | Qlarant
- Dawn C. White ’24 | Vice President, Gas | Baltimore Gas and Electric
- Sonya A. Whited ‘24 | Senior Director of Product and Innovation | Perdue Farms
- Portia Wu ’24 | Secretary | Maryland Department of Labor
- Amanda C. Zinn ‘24 | President & CEO | Leadership Baltimore County