The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. We are back at 149 Old Solomons Island Road at Annapolis Subaru with not one but two semi-senior bonded pups!

Meet Puppy & Tizzy! Tizzy is Puppy’s mom, and the two are bonded and quite the pair, full of love and playfulness for each other and you! They are both terrier mixes; Tizzy is 10 years old, and Puppy (despite his name) is 7 years old. This pair loves to go on walks and, as we learned, were enthusiastic explorers of the Annapolis Subaru dealership. They seem to be very well house-trained and get along with people and other animals. Ever playful, and always smiling! These two have been in the shelter for several months and need to find a home! And there are plenty of advantages to an older doggo!

In Subaru news, we learned that Subaru of America had a record year with the Share the Love Event, donating more than $30 million to charities and $24 million to designated Hometown charities. Billy finally spilled the beans about the Annapolis Subaru check to their Hometown charity, the Ulman Foundation . $75,000! And that check was the largest ever written for Share the Love. Cumulatively, Annapolis Subaru has donated just under $500,000 to local and regional charities in the past ten years! Amazing! We also learned that for 2025, they will be maintaining 2024 pricing on Outback and Legacy models. So, with no increased pricing (thank you) and attractive financing rates, a Subaru may be in your future!

Puppy & Tizzy

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park.

Pints 4 Paws Crafy Beer Fest os June 15th at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for these pups? I guarantee they will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

