April 26, 2024
Annapolis, US 64 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Subaru Shares The Love to the Tune of $75,000 for Ulman Foundation Understanding and Choosing the Right THC Content at Ashby, MA Dispensaries Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis Opens New Doors After 3-Year Renovation The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Leadership Maryland Announces 2024 Executive Program Class
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. We are back at 149 Old Solomons Island Road at Annapolis Subaru with not one but two semi-senior bonded pups!

Meet Puppy & Tizzy! Tizzy is Puppy’s mom, and the two are bonded and quite the pair, full of love and playfulness for each other and you! They are both terrier mixes; Tizzy is 10 years old, and Puppy (despite his name) is 7 years old. This pair loves to go on walks and, as we learned, were enthusiastic explorers of the Annapolis Subaru dealership. They seem to be very well house-trained and get along with people and other animals. Ever playful, and always smiling! These two have been in the shelter for several months and need to find a home! And there are plenty of advantages to an older doggo!

In Subaru news, we learned that Subaru of America had a record year with the Share the Love Event, donating more than $30 million to charities and $24 million to designated Hometown charities. Billy finally spilled the beans about the Annapolis Subaru check to their Hometown charity, the Ulman Foundation . $75,000! And that check was the largest ever written for Share the Love. Cumulatively, Annapolis Subaru has donated just under $500,000 to local and regional charities in the past ten years! Amazing! We also learned that for 2025, they will be maintaining 2024 pricing on Outback and Legacy models. So, with no increased pricing (thank you) and attractive financing rates, a Subaru may be in your future!

Puppy & Tizzy

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park.

Pints 4 Paws Crafy Beer Fest os June 15th at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for these pups? I guarantee they will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Post To FB
Previous Article

Leadership Maryland Announces 2024 Executive Program Class

 Next Article

Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis Opens New Doors After 3-Year Renovation

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Caliente

Caliente Grill

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu