April 26, 2024
Annapolis, US 54 F
Homestead Gardens
Leadership Maryland Announces 2024 Executive Program Class SUNDAY: Inaugural Naptown Vinyl Record Show Christian Siriano to be Grand Marshal of Annapolis Pride Parade From Historic Rivals to Regional Icons: The Orioles, Nationals, and the Spirit of Baseball Daily News Brief | April 26, 2024
Life In The Area

SUNDAY: Inaugural Naptown Vinyl Record Show

Maryland Hall in Annapolis is set to welcome vinyl record enthusiasts and collectors on April 28, 2024, for the Inaugural Naptown Vinyl Record Show. The event, scheduled to run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, promises a day filled with music, food, and the opportunity for attendees to explore a diverse array of vinyl records, CDs, and tapes.

The show is designed to cater to casual music fans and serious collectors, offering a platform for participants to discover unique finds and share their passion for music. In addition to the main attractions, the event is expected to include additional surprises, enhancing the experience for all visitors.

Vendors specializing in vinyl records, CDs, or tapes are encouraged to participate in the show. However, space is limited, and interested parties should register as soon as possible.

Maryland Hall is also offering sponsorship opportunities for the event. Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring the Naptown Vinyl Record Show can contact Maria Abreu at [email protected] for more information.

