Chesapeake Medical Imaging Exec Wins National Award

Chesapeake Medical Imaging announced that Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer, Tom Marshall, was recently awarded the RAD Honors Changemaker for 2023.

Chesapeake Medical Imaging took the opportunity to reassess the marketing team during the pandemic with a vision to evolve and leverage a global approach while embracing the new electronic platforms in the industry. During their search, they crossed paths with an individual who has been in outpatient radiology’s business development and marketing sector since 2009.

Tom Marshall officially joined CMI in October 2020, bringing a team-first culture to the organization. In addition to a culture change, Tom implemented many positive business development and marketing components for the company.

Tom’s work not only influenced change at CMI, but he also became very involved with the Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA), and members of the association could benefit from the experiences Tom shared to change elements of their respective marketing programs. In 2022, Tom was part of the “Ask the Expert” marketing panel, keynote speaker for the annual marketing Spark Conference, Spark session moderator, Rad Marketers Live speaker, and one of four founding members of the new RBMA Mid-Atlantic chapter. In 2023, Tom contributed to the RBMA Bulletin, host for Rad Marketers Live, ACR-RBMA Committee Member, and will be part of the Program Education Subcommittee.

The Changemaker Award honors an outstanding healthcare executive who has demonstrated inspiring motivational, and passionate actions that have made a notable impact within their organization or the industry at large. The RAD Honors Awards was presented at the 2023 PaRADigm conference held in Hollywood, FL, April 4, 2023.

In July of 2021, we spoke with Medical Director Dr. Mark Baganz. Have a listen!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

