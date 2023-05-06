Mall Hosts Student Art Exhibit

In partnership with Westfield Annapolis, Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Visual Arts Office is presenting the artistic achievements of emerging student visual artists from across the county in the 2023 Student Art Exhibit.

The show includes drawings, paintings, mixed media, and photography. The exhibit is now open and will run through May 28, 2023. High school, middle school, and elementary school student artwork is displayed in the corridor between Macy’s and Teavana.

The display features approximately 3,500 quality student pieces in a public showcase of the depth and breadth of the AACPS visual arts program in all schools. Exhibiting artwork is an essential part of the art program experience and displays highlight the students’ achievements in the art studio classroom.

By displaying artwork, students are shown the value that we, the school and public community, place on their hard work and effort in the production of quality artwork. The display provides an opportunity for students and teachers to share their artistic successes with the community, families, and peers.

