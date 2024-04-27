April 27, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Annapolis Maritime Museum Receives Accreditation from the Standards for Excellence Institute

The Annapolis Maritime Museum  has earned the Seal of Excellence from the Standards for Excellence  after successfully completing a rigorous accreditation program. The Standards for Excellence Institute is a national initiative dedicated to promoting the highest standards of ethics and accountability in nonprofit governance, management, and operations. 

Accreditation from the Standards for Excellence Institute signifies Annapolis Maritime Museum’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in nonprofit management and operations. By earning this accreditation, Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park distinguishes itself as a top performer in the nonprofit sector, showcasing its dedication to program quality, accountability, transparency, and adherence to best practices.

Alice Estrada, President/ CEO of Annapolis Maritime Museum, remarked, “Receiving accreditation from the Standards for Excellence Institute is a testament to Annapolis Maritime Museum’s commitment to excellence and ethical practices. This achievement reflects our dedication to providing high-quality programs and services to our community.” 

Annapolis Maritime Museum successfully completed a comprehensive three-part application process for accreditation. This process included a thorough review by Standards for Excellence Institute staff, a second review by an experienced team of peer reviewers, and a final review by the national Standards for Excellence Council, comprising professionals with extensive nonprofit experience and specialized expertise in areas such as legal, finance, and human resources. 

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park has achieved top ratings from Charity Navigator and GuideStar—a 4-star rating and Platinum rating, respectively. These ratings represent prestigious acknowledgments of AMM’s impact and dedication to excellence, transparency, and missiondriven work. They also reflect our responsible stewardship of resources.

Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis College Consulting | College Sharks

Maryland’s Sports Betting Market: A Year of Growth and Opportunities

