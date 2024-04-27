April 27, 2024
FILMSTERS Academy Now Enrolling for Summer Program

FILMSTERS Academy, a renowned film school for kids and teens, has announced its 24th year of teaching the art of filmmaking. The academy, which has been running since 2001, will be holding its annual summer program from July 22 to August 2, 2024, in Annapolis, Maryland at the Key School. The popular summer film camp is run by award-winning, film industry pros Patti White and Lee Anderson, the duo behind the Annapolis Film Festival.

FILMSTERS Academy is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and hands-on learning experience for young aspiring filmmakers. The program is open to kids and teens aged 11-18, who will have the opportunity to learn from industry professionals and gain practical skills in all aspects of filmmaking, including screenwriting, directing, acting, producing, audio, production design, lighting, music supervision, cinematography, and editing. There are three levels of instruction; Beginners (11-14-year-olds), Intermediates (13-16-year-olds), and the very special Advanced program (16-18 years of age) which is supervised one one-on-one by industry professionals. Industry professionals have varied and impressive credits.

Over the past 24 years, FILMSTERS Academy has helped hundreds of young filmmakers bring their visions to life creating over 258 original short films made by kids. Many of its alumni have gone on to pursue successful careers in the film industry. The academy’s success can be attributed to its unique approach to hands-on experiential teaching, which combines story skills, and technical training with creative freedom, allowing students to fully explore their artistic potential.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 24th year of teaching the art of filmmaking to kids and teens. Our goal has always been to inspire and empower the next generation of filmmakers, and we are proud to have played a role in the success of so many talented individuals,” said Patti White, cofounder of FILMSTERS Academy. “We are excited to welcome new students this summer and continue our mission of nurturing young filmmakers and helping them explore their creative ideas in a safe place while learning about the process of filmmaking,” adds Lee Anderson, co-founder.

The summer program at FILMSTERS Academy is a highly sought-after opportunity for young filmmakers, with limited spots available. Interested individuals can visit the academy’s website for more information and to apply. With its proven track record of producing successful filmmakers, FILMSTERS Academy is the perfect place for kids and teens to learn the art of filmmaking and unleash their creativity. The annual FILMSTERS Academy Student Film Festival will take place on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 6 PM in the Key School Activity Bldg. and will premiere ten short films. This event is free to the public.

