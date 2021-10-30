State Resources to Help You Grow Your Annapolis-Based Business – Maryland’s Open Data Portal

It is so important for businesses to have access to the information they need to make informed decisions. As a business broker, and after speaking with and to many business owners, I know that often owners are making decisions with a less than a crystal-clear picture.

But, did you know that there is a really good and free resource provided by the State of Maryland that can provide you with detailed information regarding Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, and the other twenty-two Maryland counties and the city of Baltimore?

Maryland’s Open Data Portal

As a result of a law passed in 2014, State and local government officials are now required to publish government-obtained and curated data in Maryland’s Open Data Portal.

According to the law, “[i]t is the policy of the state that open data be machine-readable and released to the public in ways that make the data easy to find, accessible, and usable, including through the use of open data portals.” And, it has done that by creating and making openly available to the public, over 1,600 datasets across a variety of categories; including:

Agriculture

Budget

Business and Economy Demographics

Education

Environment

Health Planning

Public Safety

Transportation

And, fun fact, yours truly is a Governor-appointed member of the Open Data Council, which is charged with making sure that the Open Data Portal is properly supporting our residents and businesses.

In this position, I’m currently working with Maryland government officials to understand how the portal is being used, and how we can make it better for our State residents and business community. So, if you look in there and cannot find the information you are looking for, reach out to me at [email protected] , and let’s set up a time to sit down together and get your questions answered.

