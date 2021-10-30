THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

State Resources to Help You Grow Your Annapolis-Based Business – Maryland’s Open Data Portal

| October 30, 2021, 01:00 PM

It is so important for businesses to have access to the information they need to make informed decisions. As a business broker, and after speaking with and to many business owners, I know that often owners are making decisions with a less than a crystal-clear picture.

But, did you know that there is a really good and free resource provided by the State of Maryland that can provide you with detailed information regarding Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, and the other twenty-two Maryland counties and the city of Baltimore?

Maryland’s Open Data Portal

As a result of a law passed in 2014, State and local government officials are now required to publish government-obtained and curated data in Maryland’s Open Data Portal.

According to the law, “[i]t is the policy of the state that open data be machine-readable and released to the public in ways that make the data easy to find, accessible, and usable, including through the use of open data portals.” And, it has done that by creating and making openly available to the public, over 1,600 datasets across a variety of categories; including:

  • Agriculture
  • Budget
  • Business and Economy Demographics
  • Education
  • Environment
  • Health Planning
  • Public Safety
  • Transportation

And, fun fact, yours truly is a Governor-appointed member of the Open Data Council, which is charged with making sure that the Open Data Portal is properly supporting our residents and businesses.

In this position, I’m currently working with Maryland government officials to understand how the portal is being used, and how we can make it better for our State residents and business community. So, if you look in there and cannot find the information you are looking for, reach out to me at [email protected] , and let’s set up a time to sit down together and get your questions answered.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - Steve Palmer

Steve Palmer is the Principal Business Broker with Transworld Business Advisors of Annapolis, and currently lives with his wife, Erin, and daughter Isla Mae, in Harwood, MD. Transworld is the largest business brokerage franchise in the world and has conducted over 10,000 business sale transactions across dozens of industry verticals since its founding in 1979. If you are, or have ever considered, selling or buying a business, please reach out to Steve by email at [email protected] or by call or text at (410) 842-6063.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website rss feed

«
»