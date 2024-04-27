Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis College Consulting | College Sharks

College is a blast. Getting into college can be a drag. But there are ways to make the whole process a lot easier. Enter Annapolis-based College Sharks and Annapolis College Consulting!

Today, we chat with Lee Norwood, an expert on all things college, from when to start thinking about it to actually finding a perfect school that will lower its tuition to have you. We learned that there is indeed a school for everyone, and what is the most important aspect of the process. And that was the tip of the iceberg!

Annapolis College Consulting is more of a traditional consultancy where Lee will work with the parents and students one-on-one, but recently, they launched College Sharks.

College Sharks is a self-guided, educational platform that will cover all the bases for getting into that dream school. College Sharks is an affordable option for many. And even more affordable for you–Lee is offering FIFTY free enrollments to the College Sharks Program when you use the code ALLANNAP when you register online! So, if you have a child headed to college in the next few years–here’s a no-risk chance to get that leg up!

