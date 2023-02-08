No Croquet For You

Since 1982, Johnnies have faced off against the midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy in a friendly-but-fierce rivalry for the Annapolis Cup and bragging rights as the best croquet team in town.

After a two-year hiatus, the Naval Academy graciously hosted the Annapolis Cup with St. John’s College for the first time on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in an invitation-only event. The resulting loss for St. John’s brought the overall record to 30 wins for Johnnies and 8 for the Naval Academy’s midshipmen.

The tradition returns to the St. John’s College campus on April 15, 2023. The event is being re-envisioned to provide the best experience for St. John’s students and alumni, and will kick off the first-ever Johnnie Week, a new annual celebration for all members of the St. John’s community featuring signature on-campus events and virtual programming.

Tickets to the Annapolis Cup will be available to Naval Academy and St. John’s College students, St. John’s College alumni, and by invitation only to select members of the Annapolis community, beginning March 1. Ticket sales will not be open to the general public.

