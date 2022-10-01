The Goldblatt Thesis is a theory put forward by art historian Ernst Gombrich which posits that the Mona Lisa’s smile is an optical illusion caused by how the human brain processes facial expressions. On the other hand, the Isleworth Mona Lisa is a painting of the same subject discovered in the early 21st century and is notable for its more pronounced smile. In this article, we’ll look at the Goldblatt Thesis and the Isleworth Mona Lisa smile to better understand how they contribute to our understanding of the world’s most famous painting.

Who Was Leonardo Da Vinci?

Most people know Leonardo da Vinci as a famous painter, but he was much more than that. He was a true Renaissance man – an artist, inventor, scientist, and mathematician. He is perhaps best known for his paintings, which include the Isleworth Mona Lisa, Louvre Mona Lisa, and The Last Supper. But da Vinci was also a skilled engineer and architect. He designed many famous buildings, including the Duomo di Milano and the Palazzo Vecchio. In addition, he was a talented musician and wrote several compositions.

What is the Isleworth Mona Lisa?

The Isleworth Mona Lisa is a painting of Lisa Gherardini, the wife of Francesco del Giocondo. It got its name from Isleworth, London, where Hugh Blaker had taken it to his studio after rediscovering it. It considered an inspiration for Leonardo da Vinci’s second Mona Lisa, which hangs in the Louvre Museum in Paris. A private collector currently owns the Isleworth Mona Lisa.

When Was The Portrait Painted?

The precise date of the portrait is unknown, but it is thought to have been painted between 1503 and 1506. In 1513, under the patronage of Giuliano de Medici in Rome, Leonardo worked on the Louvre ‘Mona Lisa‘, using the ‘Isleworth Mona Lisa‘ portrait of Lisa del Giocondo as a model. She also modeled for his painting ‘The Madonna of the Yarnwinder‘ and other artists like Andrea del Sarto, Marco d’Oggiono, and Francesco Melzi.

Art Styles Used In The Isleworth Mona Lisa

The Isleworth Mona Lisa is painted in Da Vinci’s earlier “Florentine” style. This can be seen in the softness of the subject’s features and the muted colors used in the painting. On the other hand, the Louver Mona Lisa is painted in Da Vinci’s later “High Renaissance” style. This is evidenced by the sharper lines and more vibrant colors used in the painting.

The Goldblatt Thesis

Ernst Gombrich first proposed the Goldblatt Thesis in his book “Art and Illusion.” Gombrich put forward the idea that the Mona Lisa’s smile is an optical illusion caused by how the human brain processes facial expressions. Gombrich based his theory on French neurologist Paul Broca, who had shown that the human brain processes facial expressions differently than other objects.

Broca’s work showed that the brain interprets a smile as being happy, even if the mouth is not smiling. Gombrich applied this principle to the Mona Lisa and argued that her smile is an illusion caused by how our brains process her facial expressions. He argued that this optical illusion makes the Mona Lisa so enigmatic and captivating.

The Use Of Mathematics In The Smile

Several studies have looked at the Mona Lisa’s smile using mathematical techniques. In 2006, French engineer Pascal Cotte used high-definition scans to create a three-dimensional image of the painting. He found invisible wrinkles around the corners of the mouth, which he argued were caused by da Vinci deliberately trying to create an optical illusion.

Other researchers have used mathematical techniques to study the Mona Lisa’s eyes. In 2007, Italian engineer Roberto Gorgone used an “iris recognition” method to examine the shape of the irises in the painting. He found that they were not perfectly round, as had been previously thought, but were slightly oval-shaped. This finding supported the idea that da Vinci deliberately tried to create an optical illusion with the Mona Lisa’s eyes.

The Mona Lisa Foundation

In 2008, the Mona Lisa Foundation was established in Zurich, Switzerland, to conduct all necessary research and present art and historical and scientific evidence relating to the Isleworth Mona Lisa. In 2011, the Foundation commissioned world-renowned experts to examine the painting and published their findings in 2012. The results of this study came after 35 years of research and tests.

Not too many years later, The Isleworth Mona Lisa began a worldwide exhibition tour in 2014. The premiere opened at the old Parliament in Singapore with the support of its government agencies and the endorsement of the Singapore Arts Council.

Final Thoughts

The Goldblatt Thesis and the Isleworth Mona Lisa Smile are both important pieces of evidence in our understanding of the world’s most famous painting. Da Vinci was a true Renaissance man; his paintings reflect his many talents. The Mona Lisa is an enigmatic and captivating painting due in part to the optical illusions created by the artist. Several studies have used mathematical techniques to examine the painting and found evidence supporting the Goldblatt Thesis. The Isleworth Mona Lisa Smile reminds da Vinci’s skill as a painter and his ability to create optical illusions.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS