WRNR 103.1 Calling It Quits on Friday at Midnight

WRNR, the last locally-owned and operated radio station in Annapolis will cease broadcasting at midnight on Friday, February 10, 2023.

The station was sold to the Peter & John Radio Fellowship which is expected to fold the station into their mix of stations in Baltimore– Christian AC, 95.1 Bright FM and Christian Preaching on WRBS 1230.

The station was =sold for $1.54 million. WRNR owner, Steve Kingston said at the time of the sale, “We are considering options for WRNR FM, including a move of the call letters, music format, and all intellectual property to another frequency on FM.” We had heard that Kingston was looking at another radio station in Southern Maryland and also looking to do something digitally via an app or internet, but those plans has since been shelved. It is unknown what Kingston will do with the call letters and intellectual property once the Peter & John Radio Fellowship takes over.

Last January, WNAV was sold. Subsequently, it was re-sold to Maryland Media One and is now called Capital Gold, a simulcast originating in Havre de Grace, MD. Subsequent to the sale of WRNR, WNAV leased space in an office building on Riva Road and is constructing a new studio.

Suggested final playlist for WRNR 103.1

