January 13, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Open Enrollment for Maryland Health Connection Ends Sunday

Marylanders have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, to enroll in a health or dental plan for 2023. Consumers who enroll by Jan. 15 will have coverage starting Feb. 1, 2023.

Visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free Enroll MHC mobile app to compare plans and enroll. New this year, Marylanders can get connected with a broker in 30 minutes or less by visiting www.MarylandHealthConnection.gov/find-help/. Or call 1-855-642-8572 toll-free from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Help is available in more than 200 languages. Local health insurance navigators can also answer questions and help you enroll in person, by phone, or on your computer.

“All plans available through Maryland Health Connection cover many health services at no cost. No one plans for accidents or illness. Take this opportunity to get protected from the unexpected before the Jan. 15 deadline,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

This open enrollment period is for private plans only. Those who qualify for Medicaid may enroll any time of year.

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park: 2023 Winter Lecture Series

Oso: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week
Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

Close Menu