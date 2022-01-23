Passes Now on Sale for 10th Annual Annapolis Film Festival

For four days, from Thursday, March 31st to Sunday, April 3, 2022, downtown historic Annapolis becomes a place to screen 70 films from more than twenty countries all over the world during the 10th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

Moviegoers will stroll from venue to venue seeing some of the world’s smartest and edgiest new films. Meet visiting directors, actors, and producers at parties and Q&As throughout the four-day festival.

Screening venues include; Maryland Hall, Asbury United Methodist Church, Annapolis Elementary School and some soon-to-be-announced venues.

Special showcases include; the Environmental Showcase, the African-American Experience, the Student Showcase, and the Sunday morning Jewish Experience with bagels and lox.

There will be films on the sailing and the military, family films and animation; enjoy six incredible shorts programs; some films will have a local focus; buy tickets to the “Coffee Talks With…” and listen to actors and directors talk shop about the film biz; experience red carpet events and parties each night.

Passes will be limited in number and are available right now. A six-ticket multi-pack starts at $80. And filmgoers can get a full festival pass for $195 allowing them access to the Opening Night film and After Party, Best of Fest, and unlimited films and panels throughout the entire festival. Discounted student passes are only $100 for all four days. Individual tickets are not yet on sale. Only a limited number of festival passes will be issued and are available online now at www.annapolisfilmfestival.com.

In early March, the entire film festival slate will be released.

