Oso: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

This week’s Canines and Crosstrek Adoptable Pets of the week from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru are waiting by the phone – waiting for you to take them home.

Oso

Meet Oso, an energetic and complete love bug. Oso loves to go on walks and loves training sessions with his handlers.

Oso is looking for an owner(s) that works from home that can take him outside for frequent potty breaks because he has been diagnosed with Inflammatory Bowel Disease. He is on a strict prescription diet and medication for life. IBD has not tainted Oso’s outlook on life, and he is emotionally available to meet his new family.

If you think Oso is the one for you, please apply today!

Do you have a place in your home & heart for Oso?

Apply HERE to meet Oso today!

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt Oso? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can find out more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

