Luminis Health Names Cathy Martin, of Arnold, as New Chief Corporate Compliance Officer

Luminis Health has named Catherine “Cathy” Martin, of Arnold, MD, as the new Chief Corporate Compliance Officer. With more than 23 years of experience in health care, Ms. Martin will ensure that legal, ethical, and professional standards are met and communicated throughout the health system. In this role, she has oversight for regulatory compliance, corporate compliance, internal audit, billing compliance, policies infrastructure, and HIPAA privacy.

Ms. Martin has an extensive background in healthcare, including being a shareholder in a national health care law practice, as well as government service. She has served as Senior Counsel for the Office of the Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and most recently was a Senior Technical Advisor at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“I am excited to transition from my time at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid where I focused on health care policy to working at Luminis Health, a health system whose mission is to enhance the health of the people and communities it serves,” said Martin. “I look forward to working to ensure our team members can do so in accordance with clinical, ethical, and legal principles.”

Ms. Martin has degrees from Loyola College and the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. In her free time, she is a member of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Anne Arundel County and volunteers to help children in the foster care system.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS