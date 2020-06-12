MRE’s cancels November’s Tug-of-War

Last week, the Maritime Republic of Eastport announced that the 23rd annual Tug-of-War has been cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement they said:

With no end in sight to COVID-19 restrictions and the ever present Social Distancing guidelines it is again with a heavy heart and many empty pints that we have to inform you all that the 23rd Annual Slaughter Across the Water Tug of War has been cancelled. Don’t despair though because we get to hold on to our title as Champions for another year and next year we will once again be crowned the victors! Stay up to date by checking out and following us on Facebook and Instagram. Also don’t forget to check out our website The MRE. As always stay safe, wash your hands and social distance where possible and check out the State’s Reopening Plan here. We will see you next year for yet another victory. Up the Republic!

After last year’s tug, the event was in jeopardy as the organizers were burned out. However, a group gelled within a few months and promised that the tradition would continue.

The event is a fundraiser for various community organizations, non-profits, and PTAs. In 2019, the event raised $48,900. And since it’s inception in 1998 the event has raised $597,233.

Want to re-live some tugs of the past? Here’s a link.

