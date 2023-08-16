August 16, 2023
Annapolis, US 83 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Maryland Hall’s Largest Annual Fundraiser, Arts Alive, Turns 25 This Year!  How Selecting the Right Fitness Specialties Can Propel Your Career Daily News Brief | August 16, 2023 Different iOS Apps to Avoid Getting Spam Calls on Your Number  Monarch Academy Expands Pre-K Opportunities
Life In The Area

Maryland Hall’s Largest Annual Fundraiser, Arts Alive, Turns 25 This Year! 

On Friday, September 8th, from 6-10 pm, the Annapolis and Anne Arundel community will unite to celebrate all facets of the arts, and together we will imagine a vision for Maryland Hall for the next 25 years! Come network and party with nearly 500 community leaders, business executives, and arts patrons. There will be a ton of festivities like raffles, a silent auction including a variety of unique items, food and beverages from local restaurants, live entertainment from The NightLife Band, live artists’ demonstrations, and more.

 Maryland Hall is so grateful for the 25 years of support for Arts Alive. This is truly a special night filled with friends, family, food and fun. Join us for a night to imagine! 

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

Imagine winning a bucket list trip. Raffle tickets will be available for $100/each and only 200 will be sold!

Tickets and sponsorships are available now for this magical night hosted by the centerpiece of the arts community–Maryland Hall!

Previous Article

How Selecting the Right Fitness Specialties Can Propel Your Career

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu