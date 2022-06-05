Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
UM BWMC Golf Tournament Raises More Than $200K

| June 05, 2022, 10:54 AM

The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation recently held its 25th Annual Golf Tournament raising $217,000 for campus enhancements

The Foundation’s 25th annual Golf Tournament, held on May 4th at The Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, was a major success. This year’s event was the largest ever, with the most money raised and the most participants in the tournament’s 25-year history. The fundraiser generated $217,000 that will go towards campus expansions at The University Of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Staff and participants enjoyed a day of golf in the sun, to benefit the continued high level of care offered by UM BWMC. An awards reception for the winners, held after the event, was catered by Two Rivers.

