Annapolis Man Killed While Crossing I-97 To Help Friend

The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Friday evening in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly after 11:45 pm on March 4, 2022, troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack responded to Interstate 97 North for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 40-year old woman from Glen Burnie, Maryland was traveling north on I-97 when she stopped her vehicle, which had no lights on, in the left lane near the Crownsville exit. Her friend, identified as Victor Antonio Diaz Aguilera, 33, of Annapolis, Maryland, was driving in a separate vehicle. Aguilera stopped his vehicle on the right shoulder and ran across I-97 to check on his friend, who was seated in her vehicle.

At the same time, a third vehicle was traveling north on 97. That driver attempted to swerve out of the way of the stopped vehicle in the left lane but struck Aguilera.

Aguilera was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the stopped vehicle (Aguilera’s friend) was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center for processing. The driver of the third vehicle was released from the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Annapolis Barrack at 410-267-5800.

